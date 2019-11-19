What you need to know
- Apple is continuing to rollout improved mapping of the United States.
- The newest update comes to the Northwest.
- It's got improved road networks and some other cool stuff.
Apple has continued its quest to vastly improves is Apple Maps app, with a fresh new set of improvements for the Midwest!
Yesterday, November 18, Apple has begun a rollout for the Pacific Northwest and also parts of the Midwest. As per previous updates, Apple is adding more details to its maps, including improvements to its roads, pedestrian data, addresses and more. There are also realism updates to certain landmarks like buildings and parks.
Apple announced at WWDC 2019 that its new improved mapping would cover the entire U.S. by the end of 2019, so the clock is really ticking now! The updates will come to more countries beginning in 2020.
Locations covered by the latest update include Washington, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and more.
For an in-depth look into how and why Apple is remaking its Maps app, check out the video below!
