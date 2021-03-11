If you've been holding out on picking up an MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 12 so far, Best Buy has got a one-day deal that might be just enough to tempt you. Over there, you can score Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger with close to $30 off while supplies last. At $99.99, this dual charging device is down to the best price we've seen for it since it launched.

The MagSafe Duo Charger is the last of Apple's own MagSafe accessories to become available after the company announced all of the products at its iPhone 12 event.

The MagSafe portion of the charger will charge the iPhone, AirPods Pro with the Wireless Charging Case, and any other device that is compatible with Qi charging. On the other side, there's an Apple Watch charging puck that can be used flat or propped up to suit whichever Apple Watch band style you're rocking or work with nightstand mode.

The charger is also made to fold up so it is perfect for those who want one charger to sit beside your bed whether you are at home or traveling.

Note that the MagSafe Duo Charger, despite coming with a USB-C to Lightning cable, does not come with a wall charger in the box. Apple recommends ordering the 20W charger for fast charging at 11W and at least a 27W charger for fast charging speeds up to 14W.

The deal over at Best Buy is good for today only or until sold out. Don't miss your chance to snag the MagSafe Duo Charger at close to 25% off if you've been eyeing one up.