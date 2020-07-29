What you need to know
- Apple has released a new Safari Technology Preview.
- Version 111 is now available for download.
- Users can download it for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina.
Apple has today released another Safari Technology Preview, with version 111 now available for download for both macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina.
This whole preview build of Safari is based on the same version of Safari 14 that is in the hands of those testing macOS Big Sur and comes with a raft of changes. Version 111 in particular now brings fixes for scrolling behaviors as well as a bug that caused unusually high CPU usage when using Bitbucket. Other changes come to the Web Inspector, Web Extensions, and several APIs.
The full list of changes is available via the Safari Technology Preview Release Notes page, including those for all previous versions of the app, too.
Registered developers can now download Safari Technology Preview 111 directly from Apple.
