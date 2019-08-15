What you need to know Apple's WebKit team has introduced a new "Tracking Prevent Policy."

The policy details Apple's firm anti-tracking stance.

The document says tracking practices are harmful to users and should be prevented by default by browsers.

Apple's WebKit team on Thursday shared a new Tracking Prevention Policy, which further details the company's stance on browser tracking. According to the WebKit team, it's implementing strict anti-tracking measures in order to protect users.

These practices are harmful to users because they infringe on a user's privacy without giving users the ability to identify, understand, consent to, or control them.

The WebKit team said it has implemented or plans to implement measures to stop the most invasive tracking practices, including cross-site tracking, stateful tracking, covert stateful tracking, and navigational tracking. The new Tracking Prevention Policy also outlines measures related to companies attempting to circumvent anti-tracking measures.

We treat circumvention of shipping anti-tracking measures with the same seriousness as exploitation of security vulnerabilities. If a party attempts to circumvent our tracking prevention methods, we may add additional restrictions without prior notice. These restrictions may apply universally; to algorithmically classified targets; or to specific parties engaging in circumvention.