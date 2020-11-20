Cheapest price yet! Apple's AirPods Pro are just $190 for a limited time only

M1 is here

Astropad and Luna Display updated with native Apple silicon support

Astropad and Luna Display are now running natively on Apple silicon.
Joe Wituschek

Luna Display on iPadSource: Astropad

What you need to know

  • Astropad and Luna Display have been updated to natively support Apple silicon.
  • The apps are seeing up to 2x performance boosts.

In a blog post, Astropad has announced that Astropad and Luna Display now natively support Apple silicon. Matt Ronge, CEO of Astropad, announced the news on Twitter saying that, according to their benchmarks, they are seeing a 2x performance boost compared to Intel machines.

Astropad and Luna Display now support M1 Apple Silicon! In our benchmarks we are seeing 2x performance compared to an equivalently specced Intel machine.

The update for Apple silicon will support Astropad Studio 3.6, Astropad Standard 3.6, and Luna Display 4.4. The company posted a graph showing how much faster video encoding times are on a Mac featuring the new M1 chip.

Astropad Apple SiliconSource: Astropad

If you have one of the updated apps and it has not updated automatically, you can download the Apple silicon update on Astropad's website.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.