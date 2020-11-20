Astropad and Luna Display updated with native Apple silicon support

In a blog post, Astropad has announced that Astropad and Luna Display now natively support Apple silicon. Matt Ronge, CEO of Astropad, announced the news on Twitter saying that, according to their benchmarks, they are seeing a 2x performance boost compared to Intel machines.

The update for Apple silicon will support Astropad Studio 3.6, Astropad Standard 3.6, and Luna Display 4.4. The company posted a graph showing how much faster video encoding times are on a Mac featuring the new M1 chip.