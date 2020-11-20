Astropad and Luna Display updated with native Apple silicon support

What you need to know
- Astropad and Luna Display have been updated to natively support Apple silicon.
- The apps are seeing up to 2x performance boosts.
In a blog post, Astropad has announced that Astropad and Luna Display now natively support Apple silicon. Matt Ronge, CEO of Astropad, announced the news on Twitter saying that, according to their benchmarks, they are seeing a 2x performance boost compared to Intel machines.
Astropad and Luna Display now support M1 Apple Silicon! In our benchmarks we are seeing 2x performance compared to an equivalently specced Intel machine.
The update for Apple silicon will support Astropad Studio 3.6, Astropad Standard 3.6, and Luna Display 4.4. The company posted a graph showing how much faster video encoding times are on a Mac featuring the new M1 chip.
If you have one of the updated apps and it has not updated automatically, you can download the Apple silicon update on Astropad's website.
