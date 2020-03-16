If you've been following AAPL in recent days you'll already know that to call it volatile is something of an understatement. But things might be a little worse today than we've seen in more than ten years. Pre-market trading sees AAPL on the cusp of a 14% drop.

Watching the stock this morning has been something of a rollercoaster, and there's no telling where things will level off. But this is far from a situation that's specific to Apple, with CNBC suggesting that we might see a trading halt for the second time.

S&P 500 ETF plunges more than 9.5% in pre-market trading, signaling that a market-wide trading halt is likely to be tripped again after the opening bell https://t.co/5ueGE7GcDK pic.twitter.com/mSBQjqhwCU — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 16, 2020

At the time of writing, AAPL has started to improve somewhat, although it's still much worse than we've seen in a long time. March 9 saw AAPL fall 7.9% which was the worst since the financial meltdown of 2008. It's likely that's going to be beaten today.

Coronavirus continues to cause havoc on Wall Street and with little sign of improvement in the short term, watching stocks go up and down to this extent might be the norm for a little while yet.