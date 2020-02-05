Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- Certain airlines are offering up to 5X miles on purchases made at Apple.com.
- All you need to do is access Apple's site through the airline's shopping portal.
- American Airlines, Delta, And Southwest are a few included in the promotion.
If you are planning on picking up something at Apple.com in the near future, now is a good time to do so by making that purchase through an airline's shopping portal. Reported by The Points Guy, certain airlines are currently offering up to 5X miles for purchases made at Apple.com when you access it through their affiliate shopping portal.
Here's how the current rewards break down by airline:
- American Airlines: Earn 5 miles per dollar on purchases at Apple.com
- Alaska Airlines: Earn 5 miles per dollar on purchases at Apple.com
- United Airlines: Earn 5 miles per dollar on purchases at Apple.com
- Southwest Airlines: Earn 3 miles per dollar on purchases at Apple.com
- Delta Airlines: Earn 2 miles per dollar on purchases at Apple.com
The Points Guy put the promotion to the test with American Airlines and found that, by purchasing just an iPhone 11 Pro, the points earned could potentially fund a one-way flight.
"To put math to this, if you purchased a rose gold 256 GB iPhone 11 Pro for $1,149 through the AAdvantage Shopping portal (without a trade-in discount), you'd earn 5,745 AAdvantage miles. Those miles are worth about $80, according to TPG's most recent valuations, and ... those 5.7k miles could be more than enough to fund an entire American Airlines one-way award flight."
There are some things that are ineligible for the promotion, specifically gift cards, gift wrap, Bose products, Apple Developer Programs and shipping. Make sure to always check the fine print to ensure your purchase is going to get you the rewards you are expecting.
This is a great offer and is sure to expire shortly, so grab your Apple gear and hop on a plane while you're at it. The Mac Pro will probably net you a free trip around the world.
