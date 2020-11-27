Discounts on Beats headphones are a staple of any holiday sale, but the one going on with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones at Target right now might take the cake as the most insane one yet. These headphones have been around for years now but still draw eyes with their iconic design. When iMore reviewed them, noise cancellation and Apple's W1 chip created a combo that sounded like "music to our ears." This deal isn't just any Black Friday sale - it's the one to top every Beats sale going on right now.

The icon Beats Studio3 Noise cancellation heaven. The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, 22 hours of battery life, and the W1 chip for easy connection to your Apple devices. $174.99 at Target