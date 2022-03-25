Best accessories for iPad mini 6 iMore 2022
So you've just ordered (or are thinking of ordering) a brand new iPad mini 6. You know how portable, efficient, and reliable your little tablet is, but why not dress it up for success? There are plenty of different accessories available for your iPad mini 6, so it's hard to know what works for real and what's a money-waster. Here are the best iPad mini 6 accessories!
- Direct from Apple: Smart Folio for iPad mini 6
- Cost-efficient and practical: Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Portable Stand
- The essential stylus: Apple Pencil (Second generation) - White
- Protected but stylin': KIZUNA Tablet Sleeve Case
- Keyboard included: ProCase keyboard case for iPad mini 6
- Carry it in style: Waterfield Sutter Tech Sling
- An extra layer of protection: Tempered Glass Screen Protector by Spigen
- Charge and go: Anker USB-C to Lightning cable (6ft MFi Certified)
- For gamers: SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller
Direct from Apple: Smart Folio for iPad mini 6Staff Pick
Many other case makers often copy the Smart Folio, but the cover/stand directly from Apple has genuinely stood the test of time. It attaches magnetically to cover the iPad's front only, meaning you can still show off the back of the beautiful iPad mini 6 without worrying about scratching the screen. Of course, it wakes up your iPad upon opening the cover and puts it to sleep when closed.
Cost-efficient and practical: Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Portable Stand
Stand at attention and keep your iPad steady and secure at home or on your travels with help from the Amazon Basics Portable Stand. It is perfect for watching videos on your iPad mini 6, browsing the web, or recording your videos.
The essential stylus: Apple Pencil (Second generation) - White
If you're planning on doing any drawing, sketching, or handwriting, then you're going to want the new Apple Pencil to go along with your new iPad Pro (2018, 2020, or 2021). It's the very best stylus for the task on the market, no question about it. It works with every current iPad except for the 2021 iPad.
Protected but stylin': KIZUNA Tablet Sleeve Case
Keep your iPad mini 6 safe and protected while still looking fashion-forward and stylish with some help from the KIZUNA Shockproof Carrying Case. It offers full protection for your iPad mini 6, including a water-resistant design and a soft inner sleeve that deters dirt, dust, and scratches.
Keyboard included: ProCase keyboard case for iPad mini 6
If you need to type on your iPad mini 6, a keyboard will be necessary. Lucky for you, the ProCase keyboard case comes with a small but full QWERTY keyboard that can detach from the case. So, you can leave it at home if you don't need it. Plus, the stand can be put into three different positions, so you can always get a good viewing angle when watching your favorite content.
Carry it in style: Waterfield Sutter Tech Sling
We love this entry from one of our favorite accessory makers, Waterfield. The Sutter Tech Sling is ideal for carrying your favorite iPad; it even has room for a Magic Keyboard. Choose from various styles.
An extra layer of protection: Tempered Glass Screen Protector by Spigen
Investing in a tempered glass screen protector, like this one from Spigen, is probably your best bet when it comes to saving your iPad mini 6 screen from shattering on the ground. Nobody likes to see a cracked screen. So it protects your iPad mini 6 while still providing high-response and high-transparency screen quality.
Charge and go: Anker USB-C to Lightning cable (6ft MFi Certified)
One of the neat little tricks of the newer iPad Pro models is that they can charge your iPhone using a USB-C to Lightning cable. This USB-C to Lightning cable from Anker allows just that at a lower price than Apple's official cable.
For gamers: SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller
The SteelSeries wireless controller provides up to 80 hours of nonstop gaming on a single battery charge with a classic design and quality construction. The compact, balanced controller feels comfortable in your hands, and its Bluetooth technology allows you to play anywhere without the hindrance of wire connections.
Wrapping it up
Picking and choosing the iPad mini 6 accessories can be tricky, but with so many fantastic options, there's at least one that you'll think is worth spending your hard-earned dough on. Our pick would have to be the tried and true Apple Smart Cover for its perfect yet straightforward utility. There's nothing better than the SteelSeries wireless controller if you're a gamer.
The convenient and inexpensive Anker Premium Lightning to USB cable is also a must-have for iPad users. There are plenty of different accessories available to make your iPad mini experience fantastic. Happy shopping!
