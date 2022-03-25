Best accessories for iPad mini 6 iMore 2022

So you've just ordered (or are thinking of ordering) a brand new iPad mini 6. You know how portable, efficient, and reliable your little tablet is, but why not dress it up for success? There are plenty of different accessories available for your iPad mini 6, so it's hard to know what works for real and what's a money-waster. Here are the best iPad mini 6 accessories!

Wrapping it up

Picking and choosing the iPad mini 6 accessories can be tricky, but with so many fantastic options, there's at least one that you'll think is worth spending your hard-earned dough on. Our pick would have to be the tried and true Apple Smart Cover for its perfect yet straightforward utility. There's nothing better than the SteelSeries wireless controller if you're a gamer.

The convenient and inexpensive Anker Premium Lightning to USB cable is also a must-have for iPad users. There are plenty of different accessories available to make your iPad mini experience fantastic. Happy shopping!