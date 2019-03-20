So you've just ordered (or are thinking of ordering) a brand new iPad mini: you obviously know how portable, efficient, and reliable your little tablet is, but why not dress it up for success? There are plenty of different accessories available out there for your iPad Mini, so it's hard to know what works for real and what's a money-waster. Here are the best accessories out there for your iPad mini 5 (2019)!
The Apple doesn't fall far...
Apple Smart Cover
Keep it simple and keep it close to the source with the stunning yet simple Apple Smart Cover. This accessory is meant to automatically wake your iPad mini 5 up when you open it and lull it off to sleep once it's closed. It comes in six different colors, including orange, red, turquoise, midnight blue, white, and blue color options.
Cost-efficient and practical
Anker Portable Multi-Angle Stand
Stand at attention and keep your iPad steady and secure at home or on your travels with help from the Anker Portable Multi-Angle Stand. It is perfect for watching videos on your iPad mini 5, browsing the web, or even recording video of your own. Get it in silver and black colors.
Protected but stylin'
Evecase Shockproof Carrying Case
Keep your iPad mini safe and protected while still looking fashion-forward and stylish with some help from the Evecase Shockproof Carrying Case. It offers full protection for your iPad mini 5, including a water-resistant design and a soft inner sleeve that deters dirt, dust, and scratches. It comes in black, black/gray, gray, and wine red color choices.
Lightning cables 4 life
Anker Premium Lightning to USB cable
With over 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and widely recognized as one of the best Apple Lightning cable replacements out there, the Premium lightning to USB cable from Anker is an instabuy. These cables have been bend tested over 4,000 times and promise to have a lifespan several times longer than standard cables.
An extra layer of protection
JETech Premium tempered glass screen protector
Investing in a tempered glass screen protector, like the JETech Premium, is probably your best bet when it comes to saving your iPad mini screen from shattering on the ground. Nobody likes to see a cracked screen. It protects your iPad Mini, while still providing high-response and high-transparency screen quality.
Convenient charging at it's finest
Belkin ChargeSync Lightning Express Dock
Keep your iPad mini 5 charged and out of the way of spills, splashes, and the dangers of a flat surface with the Belkin ChargeSync Express Dock! Designed with a sleek aluminum finish, a 4-foot hardwire USB cable, and the ability to be easily packed up and taken with you, it's the perfect iPad mini 5 accessory for your home, office, or even your bedside table.
Keep it slim and simple
Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim keyboard
The Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim keyboard is super lightweight, the keys are quiet, and the battery lasts over 3 months, with an additional power saving mode in case you forget to turn the darn thing off, so you won't have to worry about it dying in the middle of a 6,000-word paper. Not only is it well-reviewed on Amazon (nearly 5,000 5-star reviews!), but if you have a problem with it, you get a worry-free, 18-month warranty, plus super friendly customer service.
Bye bye dead battery
Ainope Power Bank 20000 mAh
Add a power bank that packs a punch to your iPad mini 5 arsenal with some help from the Ainope Power Bank 20000 mAh. It can quickly charge your iPad mini on the go, and if there are any issues with your portable battery, a 365-day money back guarantee has you covered. You can pick up the Ainope Power Bank 20000 mAh in black and white color options.
Picking and choosing the perfect accessories can be tricky, but with so many awesome options out there, there's at least one that you'll think is worth spending your hard-earned dough on. Whether it be the tried and true Apple Smart Cover, or the convenient and inexpensive Anker Premium Lightning to USB cable, there are plenty of different accessories available to make your iPad mini (2019) experience all the more fantastic. Happy shopping!
