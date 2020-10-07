Verizon BOGO Alert! Get two iPhone 11 for $15/mo with a new Unlimited line

Best Animal Crossing Halloween QR codes, Creator IDs, and Design IDs 2020

Spooky, scary skeletons, and more.
Rebecca Spear

Acnh Halloween Qr Code DesignsSource: iMore

Halloween is almost here now that the Animal Crossing Fall Update is in full swing. There's plenty to do whether it be growing your own pumpkin patch or collecting Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes and decor.

But if you're looking for some costumes, festive attire, or decorations to put around your home, then you'll definitely want to check out creations from fellow Animal Crossing fans. Here are the best Animal Crossing Halloween QR codes, Creator IDs, and Design IDs.

Best Animal Crossing Halloween QR codes

There are plenty of creepy and spooky designs to get you and your island ready for Halloween.

Skull face paint

Want a little splash to add to your face. Try these creepy face paint.

Acnh Skull Face PaintSource: akrpg.com

Fall leaves

Excited for the leaves to change colors? You could wait... or you could put this sweet pattern all over your island.

Acnh Fall LeavesSource: @Angela Cypret on Pinterest

Spooky tiles

These gorgeous bricks are sure to add a splash of spooky color to your island.

Halloween path

Looking for a good way to decorate your entire island? Consider replacing your current paths with these black and orange bricks.

Acnh Halloween PathSource: akrpg.com

Spectral Sweaters & Frightening Frocks

For some of the best Halloween designs, you really ought to check out these spooky shirts and dresses.

Skull attire

Have a death wish? Or simply like skulls? This matching dress and hat are perfect for you.

Hogwarts Robes

Want to dress up as Hermione this Halloween? These robes will do the trick.

Acnh Griffindor RobesSource: @Catharina Wierzbicki on Pinterest

Twilight vs midnight

These starry clothes are sure to add a magical touch to your October fashions. Creator code: MA-8454-4791-2041.

Punkin sweater

Looking for a more casual shirt that you can wear to celebrate the month of October? This gourd-geous long-sleeve will do the trick.

Acnh Punkin SweaterSource: akrpg.com

Witch dress

Double, double, toil and trouble! Something wicked this way comes with this chic witch's gown.

Acnh Witch DressSource: jenniferawesome.com

Party dress

Break out the red cups and finger foods. Anyone wearing this festive dress is ready for a party.

Halloween QR codes

Now you've got the Halloween decorations, clothes, and imagery to prepare your island for October 31. Have fun getting your villagers and your avatar ready for the spookiest of spooky nights.

If you're looking for some other games to get into the spooky spirit, check out the best Nintendo Switch Halloween games.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

Rebecca Spear

