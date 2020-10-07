Halloween is almost here now that the Animal Crossing Fall Update is in full swing. There's plenty to do whether it be growing your own pumpkin patch or collecting Spooky Pumpkin DIY recipes and decor.
But if you're looking for some costumes, festive attire, or decorations to put around your home, then you'll definitely want to check out creations from fellow Animal Crossing fans. Here are the best Animal Crossing Halloween QR codes, Creator IDs, and Design IDs.
Best Animal Crossing Halloween QR codes
There are plenty of creepy and spooky designs to get you and your island ready for Halloween.
Skull face paint
Want a little splash to add to your face. Try these creepy face paint.
Fall leaves
Excited for the leaves to change colors? You could wait... or you could put this sweet pattern all over your island.
Spooky tiles
These gorgeous bricks are sure to add a splash of spooky color to your island.
Halloween path
Looking for a good way to decorate your entire island? Consider replacing your current paths with these black and orange bricks.
Spectral Sweaters & Frightening Frocks
For some of the best Halloween designs, you really ought to check out these spooky shirts and dresses.
Skull attire
Have a death wish? Or simply like skulls? This matching dress and hat are perfect for you.
Hogwarts Robes
Want to dress up as Hermione this Halloween? These robes will do the trick.
Twilight vs midnight
These starry clothes are sure to add a magical touch to your October fashions. Creator code: MA-8454-4791-2041.
Punkin sweater
Looking for a more casual shirt that you can wear to celebrate the month of October? This gourd-geous long-sleeve will do the trick.
Witch dress
Double, double, toil and trouble! Something wicked this way comes with this chic witch's gown.
Party dress
Break out the red cups and finger foods. Anyone wearing this festive dress is ready for a party.
Halloween QR codes
Now you've got the Halloween decorations, clothes, and imagery to prepare your island for October 31. Have fun getting your villagers and your avatar ready for the spookiest of spooky nights.
If you're looking for some other games to get into the spooky spirit, check out the best Nintendo Switch Halloween games.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
