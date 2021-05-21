Whether you're a die-hard Apple TV user or just getting into the ecosystem after trying out a few Apple TV+ shows, you'll be pleased to know that Apple just took the wraps off a new streaming device — the Apple TV 2021. If you're in the market for one, here are the best places to buy it.

Apple TV 4K 2021 | $179 at Apple Head directly to Apple to get your hands on the latest Apple TV 4K with the new Siri Remote. This model features a 32GB storage capacity, or you can upgrade to the 64GB model there instead. $179 at Apple Apple TV 4K 2021 | From $179 at Amazon The new Apple TV 4K is also available to order at Amazon. Get your order in now to be among the first to receive yours. From $179 at Amazon Apple TV 4K 2021 | From $170.99 at Target Target RedCard holders can benefit from 5% off Apple TV 4K orders making it a good way to save on them at launch, even if it's just a little bit. From $170.99 at Target Apple TV 4K 2021 | From $179.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's orders for the upgraded Apple TV 4K are now open for both 32GB and 64GB models. You can order there and have it shipped or available to pickup in-store within a few days. From $179.99 at Best Buy Apple TV 4K 2021 | From $179 at B&H Place your Apple TV 4K 2021 at B&H and you may be able to benefit from tax-free shopping depending on your state. Alternatively, use its Payboo credit card to get the tax back as cashback. It's still listed as a pre-order there with availability expected from May 25. From $179 at B&H Apple TV 4K 2021 | From $179 at Walmart Walmart's Apple TV 4K pre-orders begin shipping May 24 giving you yet another place to purchase your new streaming device from. From $179 at Walmart

At the April Apple event, Apple announced the new Apple TV for 2021 — an update to a product in Apple's lineup that was definitely looking a little long in the tooth. Apple TV 2021 is a significant upgrade on the previous-gen Apple TV 4K that launched over three years ago making it a great pickup no matter what Apple TV you're currently using.

With a focus on gaming and Apple Arcade, the new Apple TV has more power than ever before thanks to an A12 Bionic processor as well as 32GB and 64GB storage options for movies and games.

It also comes with a redesigned remote, something that will please the Siri Remote's many critics, that can also be purchased separately for $59.

The new Apple TV 4K will also provide you with the best viewing experience of any Apple TV to date thanks to an innovative new automatic color balance feature and support for high frame rate HDR.

Best Apple TV 2021 Deals

We keep track of Apple TV deals throughout the year and it's going to be no different with the new model. That being said, since it's such a new device, we don't expect to see too much movement on price for some time. We'll keep this page updated with new price drops and promotions whenever we find them so be sure to save this page and return when you're ready to buy.