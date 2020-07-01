Best Apple Watch Bands to Celebrate Independence Day iMore 2020

You're all decked out in red, white, and blue to celebrate America's birthday. Fire up the barbeque grill, throw on some hot dogs, and pick up some sparklers while you're at it. While you're at it, put on that patriotic t-shirt that you pull out a few times each summer. Why stop there? Why not get a fun flag-themed Apple Watch band for an even more festive look? We've got some of your best options here.

Which should you choose?

I frequently recommend Clockwork Synergy bands to my friends and family; I find the quality to be excellent and the prices reasonable. They offer a wide variety of bands, such as this repeating flag design. But if you prefer something simpler, you pick from over a dozen tasteful variations on the red, white, and blue striped band instead.

If you just want something quite inexpensive to wear on those patriotic holidays, the TinaWood band is a fun option. It's a little bit kitschy, but it will go with your 4th of July outfit for sure.

However you celebrate America's Independence Day, celebrate safely and responsibly. Happy Fourth of July!