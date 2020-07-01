Best Apple Watch Bands to Celebrate Independence Day iMore 2020
You're all decked out in red, white, and blue to celebrate America's birthday. Fire up the barbeque grill, throw on some hot dogs, and pick up some sparklers while you're at it. While you're at it, put on that patriotic t-shirt that you pull out a few times each summer. Why stop there? Why not get a fun flag-themed Apple Watch band for an even more festive look? We've got some of your best options here.
- Multi-flag: Clockwork Synergy American Flag Classic NATO Band for Apple Watch
- Personalized: CASETiFY Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band
- Bargain flag band: TinaWood American Flag Watch Strap For Apple Watch
- Vintage look: Skinit Distressed American Flag Watch Band for Apple Watch
- Space Gray and stripes: Carterjett Patriot Stripe
- Embroidered leather: qpwatchbands Flag Apple Watch Band
Multi-flag: Clockwork Synergy American Flag Classic NATO Band for Apple WatchStaff Pick
The repeating flag pattern on this classic NATO-style band leaves no doubt what you're celebrating. Quality and price find the perfect balance at Clockwork Synergy, and you can order this particular band in either Apple Watch size and five different hardware colors.
Personalized: CASETiFY Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band
I created this custom band mock-up image on CASETiFY to be particularly patriotic, but you can change up the colors and monogram it any which way you like. CASETiFY also offers thousands of ready-made styles, or you can upload your own unique design. Choose either Apple Watch size and pick from three hardware colors.
Bargain flag band: TinaWood American Flag Watch Strap For Apple Watch
The price is right on this woven nylon Apple Watch band. It's washable, breathable, and comfortable. You can choose either the 38/40mm or 42/44mm Apple Watch size, but the hardware will be silver-toned.
Vintage look: Skinit Distressed American Flag Watch Band for Apple Watch
It's a grand old flag, and you can get a retro look with this faux-leather band. Of course, Skinit offers several other American-themed designs, plus you can upload your own custom design if you prefer.
Space Gray and stripes: Carterjett Patriot Stripe
This rugged, flexible, water-resistant, breathable striped nylon band comes with Space Gray hardware. It's available in just the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch size, but you can choose between two band sizes for a perfect fit.
Embroidered leather: qpwatchbands Flag Apple Watch Band
This high-quality suede leather band has a tasteful American flag embroidered on each piece. You can choose either the 38/40mm or 42/44mm Apple Watch size, but the leather is brown, and the stainless steel hardware is black regardless.
Which should you choose?
I frequently recommend Clockwork Synergy bands to my friends and family; I find the quality to be excellent and the prices reasonable. They offer a wide variety of bands, such as this repeating flag design. But if you prefer something simpler, you pick from over a dozen tasteful variations on the red, white, and blue striped band instead.
If you just want something quite inexpensive to wear on those patriotic holidays, the TinaWood band is a fun option. It's a little bit kitschy, but it will go with your 4th of July outfit for sure.
However you celebrate America's Independence Day, celebrate safely and responsibly. Happy Fourth of July!
