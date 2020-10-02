Best Apple Watch Bands for Kids iMore 2020
Part of the fun of wearing an Apple Watch is finding the best Apple Watch Band to suit your style. Any good parent knows there comes a time when your kids develop their own style and no longer want to be just like Mom or Dad. Fortunately, there are tons of options for Apple Watch Bands for kids. Here are some of our favorites sure to put a smile on your little one's face!
- Who's the leader of the club that's made for you and me?: Angeland Mickey Mouse Leather Apple Watch Band
- No dinosaurs were harmed. No cows either.: Art-Strap Dinosaur Pleather Apple Watch Band
- Not the sort of friendship bracelet you want to exchange: Bandmax Friendship Bracelet Nylon Apple Watch Band
- Really sparkle and shine!: Bekomo Rhinestone Apple Watch Band
- Mickey's back and he brought a friend: DISNEY COLLECTION Mickey Mouse Silicone Apple Watch Band
- For a little more variety: Easuny Three Pack Silicone Apple Watch Bands
- A subtle sparkle: Eurcross Glitter Apple Watch Band
- Daily variety: Haveda Three Pack Silicone Apple Watch Bands
- A glowstick that doesn't fade: Henva Glow-in-the-Dark Apple Watch Band
- Beautiful polished gemstones: KAI Top Fashion Agate Bead Apple Watch Band
- Don't pull your hair up with this scrunchie: YOSWAN Velvet Rainbow Scrunchie Apple Watch Band
- A scrunchie for every occasion: Jugaogao Three Pack Scrunchie Apple Watch Bands
Who's the leader of the club that's made for you and me?: Angeland Mickey Mouse Leather Apple Watch BandStaff Pick
You can't go wrong with a classic like Mickey Mouse. This leather Apple Watch Band made by Angeland is soft and comfortable, but also durable. It features a comic style backdrop with the iconic mouse himself.
No dinosaurs were harmed. No cows either.: Art-Strap Dinosaur Pleather Apple Watch Band
This Apple Watch Band by Art-Strap looks and feels like leather, while actually being made from polyurethane. It's soft and comfortable, as well as completely waterproof. Plus, who doesn't love dinosaurs?
Not the sort of friendship bracelet you want to exchange: Bandmax Friendship Bracelet Nylon Apple Watch Band
Get the look of a handmade friendship bracelet but made from sturdy and breathable nylon with this Apple Watch Band from Bandmax. With five different colors and two different types of clasps, there are plenty of options too.
Really sparkle and shine!: Bekomo Rhinestone Apple Watch Band
For a little extra bling, Bekomo makes a sparkling Apple Watch Band and bumper case covered in rhinestones. This band is available in five solid colors, as well as the rainbow, and it comes with a resizing tool to remove links from the chain, allowing you to size it perfectly for your kid's wrist.
Mickey's back and he brought a friend: DISNEY COLLECTION Mickey Mouse Silicone Apple Watch Band
Another fun Mickey Mouse band, this one is made of soft and flexible silicone for a comfortable fit that's waterproof. Available in four colors, you can also get one in pink featuring Minnie Mouse.
For a little more variety: Easuny Three Pack Silicone Apple Watch Bands
Why have just one Apple Watch Band when you could have three? These three packs from Easuny are made of silicone and hypoallergenic stainless steel. Design choices include a variety of animal prints, flowers, and geometric designs so your kiddo can mix it up and match their Apple Watch Band to their current ensemble.
A subtle sparkle: Eurcross Glitter Apple Watch Band
In a variety of colors, this soft and sturdy leather Apple Watch Band from Eurcross features a splash of glitter against a pastel rainbow and a trio of cute heart cutouts on each side. Also available in a selection of other colors and glitter.
Daily variety: Haveda Three Pack Silicone Apple Watch Bands
Another three-pack of waterproof silicone Apple Watch Bands, Haveda offers a variety of animal skin prints, flowers, pawprints, and more. These bands are durable and inexpensive enough that your kid could have a different one each day of the week.
A glowstick that doesn't fade: Henva Glow-in-the-Dark Apple Watch Band
This slim-cut silicone Apple Watch Band from Henva may not look like much most of the time, but turn out the lights and you're in for a fun surprise. Available in four different base colors, this Apple Watch Band glows in the dark.
Beautiful polished gemstones: KAI Top Fashion Agate Bead Apple Watch Band
Probably one of the coolest looking Apple Watch Bands out there, KAI Top's Fashion Agate Apple Watch Band comes in eight different color palettes from the most basic black to this Indian Agate blend with just about every color of the rainbow. This band looks more like jewelry than a watch band.
Don't pull your hair up with this scrunchie: YOSWAN Velvet Rainbow Scrunchie Apple Watch Band
While your kid can really stand out by making their Apple Watch look like jewelry, this Apple Watch Band from YOSWAN is camouflaged to look like a hair scrunchie. It's super soft too, made of a plush, rainbow velour. The real trick will be making sure your kid doesn't forget and accidentally tie up their hair with their watch!
A scrunchie for every occasion: Jugaogao Three Pack Scrunchie Apple Watch Bands
Maybe one scrunchie watchband wasn't enough. If so, Jugaogao has you covered with this three-pack set of scrunchie Apple Watch Bands. With patterns including flowers, leopard print, and flamingos, as well as more basic solid colors, your kid will have plenty to choose from. Made from soft cotton and stainless steel, they're pretty comfortable too.
Come to the Dark Side... we have cookies!: Mobyfox Officially Licensed Star Wars Darth Vader Apple Watch Band
Darth Vader may have been a villain but your kid will look pretty cool wearing this officially licensed Darth Vader Apple Watch Band. Made from sweat and UV resistant silicone, this band even comes with an additional strap to accommodate larger wrists, so if you order two, you and your kiddo can match! Also available in Rebel Classic and Stormtrooper.
Bright and sunny: Laffav TPU Sunflower Apple Watch Band
If your kid finds silicone bands to be uncomfortable, Laffav promises that these TPU bands provide the flexibility and sweat resistance necessary for all-day comfort. With almost 20 patterns to choose from starting at just $8 a band, your kid can personalize their Apple Watch daily.
Ohana means family: TenderPrint Stitch Apple Watch Band
If your kid wants to show off their Disney love, but Mickey, Minnie, and Star Wars aren't on their favorites list, you might have better luck with TenderPrint's Stitch Apple Watch Band. This leather band is UV printed with Experiment 626 himself, guaranteed water and scratch proof.
Finding the perfect Apple Watch Band for your kid
These are our top picks for Apple Watch Bands for kids. Whether you're looking for something branded with iconic characters like Mickey Mouse or Stitch, or you just want something inexpensive and fun, you're certain to find at least a few on our list to fit their style and your budget. Each of these bands are designed with kids in mind to be durable and fun. And if you decide to pick up one for yourself while you're at it, we won't tell! It can be your turn to match their style.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Don't let that new Apple Watch SE get scratched — get a screen protector
The Apple Watch SE is a great way to get an Apple Watch with the majority of new features for less money. If you're taking the plunge and getting an Apple Watch SE, you'll want the best Apple Watch SE screen protectors to make sure that the screen stays scratch-free!
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
The best Apple Watch cases can help you avert disaster. You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch until it gets all scratched up, or worse, cracked. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.
Which Apple Watch color should you buy?
Silver, gold, space gray, space black, graphite, blue, or (PRODUCT) RED — Here's how to pick the perfect Apple Watch color for you.