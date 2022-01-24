Best leather Apple Watch bands iMore 2022

Elevate the style of your Apple Watch Series 7 or any other model Apple Watch with the classic elegance of a leather band. Not only does leather go with just about any outfit, but leather bands can be some of the best Apple Watch Bands in terms of looks and durability. Here are a few options to consider as you look for the best Apple Watch leather bands.

Find the best Apple Watch leather bands for your lifestyle

Your Apple Watch can be more than fitness-focused; it can be fashionable, too. The best Apple Watch leather bands are certainly a matter of taste, but whenever someone asks me which third-party bands to get for the Apple Watch, I always mention Clockwork Synergy. This company offers a vast selection of Apple Watch bands, all of which are of excellent quality. And unlike the higher-end Apple Watch bands, the prices are quite reasonable. You can't go wrong with the Clockwork Synergy Dapper Collection Leather Band. Not only can you choose from different leather colors, but you can also choose different textures, such as Aged, Bomber, Ostrich, Suede, and Washed. Additionally, you can choose different hardware colors to match your watch.

For a more delicate look, I love the Wearlizer Thin Glitter Leather Apple Watch Band. Wide Apple Watch bands can sometimes look overwhelming on a smaller wrist, but this band tapers to a narrow buckle. The glittery finish adds a fun, feminine appeal. There are plenty of color options, and at that price point, you can pick up several.

Leather ages with a warm patina over time, making it truly your own. Note that leather and moisture don't mix well. So for your gym visits and watery adventures, I'd recommend swapping out your leather band for a sport band.