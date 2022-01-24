Best leather Apple Watch bands iMore 2022
Elevate the style of your Apple Watch Series 7 or any other model Apple Watch with the classic elegance of a leather band. Not only does leather go with just about any outfit, but leather bands can be some of the best Apple Watch Bands in terms of looks and durability. Here are a few options to consider as you look for the best Apple Watch leather bands.
- Colorful quality: Clockwork Synergy Dapper Collection Leather Band
- Minimal: Apple Modern Buckle Band
- Cuff and band: Pad & Quill Lowry Cuff for Apple Watch
- Classic: Nomad Modern Leather Strap
- Nice price: OMIU Square Bands for Apple Watch, Genuine Leather Replacement Band
- Eye-catching: Apple Leather Link - Colors Vary
- Durable: Elobeth Leather Buckle Cuff for Apple Watch
- Blingy: Wearlizer Thin Glitter Leather Apple Watch Band
- Stylish: V-MORO Double Tour
- Color options: WFEAGL iWatch Band for Apple Watch
- Tapered sophistication: Burkley Slim Leather Band for Apple Watch
- High fashion: Hermès Swift Leather Single Tour
Colorful quality: Clockwork Synergy Dapper Collection Leather BandStaff Favorite
Clockwork Synergy makes incredible quality bands for the Apple Watch at reasonable prices. The adaptors are as smooth as butter, and the premium leather is top-notch. Choose from over two dozen different textures and colors, from traditional to fun. These are some of the best Apple Watch leather bands for anyone.
Minimal: Apple Modern Buckle Band
Another option in the premium bracket is Apple's Modern Buckle Band. Sleek, eye-catching, and stylish, it's a minimalist dream. It's void of any extra flash, flair, or distracting patterns. It's constructed with top-grain Granada leather and also features a clip-style clasp.
Cuff and band: Pad & Quill Lowry Cuff for Apple Watch
Pad & Quill's Lowry Cuff is a two-piece band that gives you the cuff style you can convert to a regular band. The rustic-looking American full-grain leather is classy but rugged, made to last through all of your adventures.
Classic: Nomad Modern Leather Strap
A simple look, Nomad's Modern Leather Strap is similar to Apple's Classic Buckle look. It has a clean, no-stitch design that looks slim and beautiful. The Horween leather gets a nice patina after about three months of use. In addition to the Natural Brown shade shown here, it also comes in Black.
Nice price: OMIU Square Bands for Apple Watch, Genuine Leather Replacement Band
This is a nicely-priced option with multiple leather and hardware colors available. There are even some fun prints for all you cool cats and kittens, and it comes in both Apple Watch sizes.
Eye-catching: Apple Leather Link - Colors Vary
Apple's unique Leather Link design is handcrafted from Roux Granada leather in France. Flexible molded magnets wrap around your wrist for a perfect fit and a classy, elegant look. Choose from several seasonal colors.
Durable: Elobeth Leather Buckle Cuff for Apple Watch
Inspired by the look of equestrian fixtures, the Elobeth leather band cuff has a beautifully unique style to pair with your Apple Watch. It is designed from high-quality, genuine leather, while the buckle is designed to be sturdy and secure.
Blingy: Wearlizer Thin Glitter Leather Apple Watch Band
When you need a little bling in your life, check out this stunner from Wearlizer. Tapered to a slim, feminine style and enhanced with a glittery look, your Apple Watch will undoubtedly stand out from the crowd. You can choose from nearly a dozen colors.
Stylish: V-MORO Double Tour
If you don't want to spend almost $1,000 on the Hermès Double Tour (but if you can, all the power to you!), go with V-MORO's version instead. It is incredibly stylish and looks great for everyday wear while still being just as lovely for a night out or a more formal occasion.
Color options: WFEAGL iWatch Band for Apple Watch
This genuine leather Apple Watch band is comfortable, stylish, classic-looking, and affordable, so there's a lot to love. You can choose from tons of different color bands (including animal prints) and hardware metals. WFEAGL's band is available for both Apple Watch sizes.
Tapered sophistication: Burkley Slim Leather Band for Apple Watch
Premium quality leather and a slim, tapered look define this elegant band designed just for the 38/40mm Apple Watch. The leather is soft, supple, and comfortable to wear, yet it's a durable watch band. You'll be sure to love the Burkley Slim Leather Band as much as we do.
High fashion: Hermès Swift Leather Single Tour
The Hermès line of Apple Watch bands is exquisite. The designs and colors change seasonally, so don't wait to buy it if you see one you like. You're spending a pretty penny, but you'll look like a million bucks.
Find the best Apple Watch leather bands for your lifestyle
Your Apple Watch can be more than fitness-focused; it can be fashionable, too. The best Apple Watch leather bands are certainly a matter of taste, but whenever someone asks me which third-party bands to get for the Apple Watch, I always mention Clockwork Synergy. This company offers a vast selection of Apple Watch bands, all of which are of excellent quality. And unlike the higher-end Apple Watch bands, the prices are quite reasonable. You can't go wrong with the Clockwork Synergy Dapper Collection Leather Band. Not only can you choose from different leather colors, but you can also choose different textures, such as Aged, Bomber, Ostrich, Suede, and Washed. Additionally, you can choose different hardware colors to match your watch.
For a more delicate look, I love the Wearlizer Thin Glitter Leather Apple Watch Band. Wide Apple Watch bands can sometimes look overwhelming on a smaller wrist, but this band tapers to a narrow buckle. The glittery finish adds a fun, feminine appeal. There are plenty of color options, and at that price point, you can pick up several.
Leather ages with a warm patina over time, making it truly your own. Note that leather and moisture don't mix well. So for your gym visits and watery adventures, I'd recommend swapping out your leather band for a sport band.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the Apple Watch bands you need for your new Apple Watch
You love your Apple Watch, and so do we. It's more than just a fitness and communication device. It's also a fashion statement. You need bands to match your style.
Get classy with these perfect accessories for your favorite wearable device
What are the best accessories for Apple Watch? From high-tech chargers to cool carry bags, we have a few ideas!
Sport bands for Apple Watch are the new black
Apple Watches look great when paired with so-called sport bands. They are a practical and durable choice for everyday wear. Here are some of the best ones currently on the market.