Best Leather Bands for Apple Watch

What are the best, most stylish leather bands for your Apple Watch? Let's start with these awesome options!
Anyone in the market for making their Apple Watch just a little bit more classy, sleek, and stylish is in the market for a hot new leather band.
Not only do they go well with almost every outfit on a day-to-day basis, but leather bands can be some of the most well-made and reliable accessories to pair with your Apple Watch.
You'll find a wide variety of styles, colors, and clasps for both 42 mm and 38 mm Apple Watch sizes. Here are a couple of options to consider as you look for the perfect leather watch band!
- Elobeth leather band cuff
- Mkeke Premium vintage watchband
- Monowear Leather
- M GOODEES leather loop
- Vilo V-MORO Double Tour
- Apple Modern Buckle
Elobeth leather band cuff
Inspired by the look of equestrian fixtures, the Elobeth leather band cuff has a beautifully unique style to pair with your Apple Watch!
The band is designed from a high-quality, genuine leather, while the buckle is designed to be sturdy and secure. Regardless of whether you like something more simple or something a bit more extravagant, the Elobeth is definitely eye catching.
If you're not a fan of the standard, classic brown color, there are a number of other options to consider, including a rich blue, red, or gray color. You can pick up the Elobeth leather band cuff for around $20.
Mkeke Premium vintage watchband
If you're looking for an inexpensive leather band for your Apple Watch, but still want something that looks high-quality and classy, then take a peek at the Mkeke Premium vintage watchband!
The band won't cost you a ton of money, but regardless of the price, it's made from a premium, genuine vintage leather. The stainless steel buckle makes taking off and putting on the Watch simple, while the band can be adjusted to easily fit a variety of wrist sizes.
The Mkeke comes with a one year warranty and in a couple of classic leather colors, including black and saddle brown for around $11.
Monowear Leather
Monowear's leather bands are fairly traditional and incredibly affordable at around $18: they have a standard clasp and two securing loops, which make them the perfect day-to-day accessories for your Apple Watch!
What's particularly fetching about these bands is the tan-colored underside, which contrast nicely with the various colors available for the exterior side.
Black, brown, red, blue, and beige colors are options, as well as matte silver, polished silver, and dark grey steel elements, depending on your preference. You can absolutely customize your Monowear Leather to match your style!
These bands are also available for 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches.
M GOODEES leather loop
The M GOODEES leather loop has a gorgeous crushed leather look, both for the 38mm and 42mm sizes, so you can really add your own flare to your Apple Watch.
This band's magnetic closure is secure and the leather is soft and flexible, making for comfortable wear for all occasions!
If you're looking for an everyday leather band that won't break the bank, this leather loop will cost you around $19. No need to spend an arm and a leg!
Vilo V-MORO Double Tour
If you don't want to spend almost $1000 on the Hermès Double Tour (but if you can, all the power to ya!), go with Vilo's version instead.
The Vilo V-MORO Double Tour band is gorgeous and incredibly stylish, and it looks great for everyday wear, but just as lovely for a night out or a more formal occasion.
Available for both sizes for the Apple Watch, these bands come in black, blue, orange, brown, white, and navy blue for the 38mm and black, blue, orange, red, brown, white, and navy blue for 42mm. For just over $21, you can't go wrong!
Apple Modern Buckle
Another option in the premium bracket is Apple's Modern Buckle band for 38 mm watches.
Sleek, modern, and stylish, this Apple Watch band is a minimalist dream as it's void of any extra flash, flare, or distracting patterns. It's constructed with top-grain Granada leather and also features a clip-style clasp.
Depending on your personal style, brown, black, blue, and pink colors are available in small, medium, and large sizes! This band will cost you around $250.
So what's your pick?!
Is there a leather Apple Watch band that you can't get enough of? Let us know what it is and where to find it in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!
Who knows... It might make it out our next list!
Updated August 2017: This article has been updated to include the M GOODEES leather loop. We've removed the top4cus leather loop.
