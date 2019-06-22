So, you just picked up your brand new, super duper fancy Apple Watch Series 4 in size 40mm. Now you need some new bands to mix and match depending on the day, mood, and occasion. You want a comfortable and flexible silicone band, a sharp and sophisticated milanese loop, or a classic and cool leather band, there are plenty of great options to pair with your Apple Watch. Here are the best Apple Watch Series 4 bands for 40mm available right now.

Find the perfect band for your 40mm Apple Watch

Picking out the perfect Apple Watch Series 4 band for your 40mm model can be tough, but we're always on the hunt for the best of the best options out there to add to our list: like the Zekapu Breathable Silicone Strap that's both stylish and incredibly comfortable for day-to-day use at the gym or the office.

We also adore the MARGE PLUS Genuine Leather Watch Strap because of its simple yet fashion-forward design. The soft genuine leather comes in a variety of different colors, so you have have a variety of bands for a number of different occasions.

