Best Apple Watch Series 4 Bands for 40mm iMore 2019
So, you just picked up your brand new, super duper fancy Apple Watch Series 4 in size 40mm. Now you need some new bands to mix and match depending on the day, mood, and occasion. You want a comfortable and flexible silicone band, a sharp and sophisticated milanese loop, or a classic and cool leather band, there are plenty of great options to pair with your Apple Watch. Here are the best Apple Watch Series 4 bands for 40mm available right now.
- Best for Most: Zekapu Breathable Silicone Strap
- Sharp: YC YANCH Steel Milanese Loop
- Leather Look: Fullmosa Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band
- Minimalist: KOLEK Slim Silicone Sport Band
- Classic: Wearlizer Fashion Stainless Steel Resin Strap
- Can't go wrong with sili-con!: Booyi Sport Silicone Replacement Band
- Comfortable: MARGE PLUS Genuine Leather Watch Strap
- Bling-Bling: Secbolt Bling Diamond Rhinestone Band
- Reliable: Tobfit Silicone Sport Band Replacement
- Eye-Catching: Sundo Unique Jewelry Style Classic Cuff Bracelet
- Affordable: YOSWAN Printer Floral Leather Watch Strap
- Dependable: V-MORO Fashion Resin Band Bracelet
Best for Most: Zekapu Breathable Silicone StrapStaff Favorite
If you're someone who loves to workout regularly, or maybe just someone who's always on the go and needs a super comfortable band, then we recommend taking a peek at the Zekapu Breathable Silicone Strap. It's made from an eco-friendly, super soft silicone that's both flexible and super durable. It's easy to install and can be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes.
Sharp: YC YANCH Steel Milanese Loop
Looking for a classy, easily-adjustable Apple Watch band that's perfect for a day at the office or a night out on the town? Then check out the YC YANCH Steel Milanese Loop. Milanese bands are great options if you have a hard time doing a buckle up with one hand, and this one comes in colors like gold, space gray, rainbow, red, and more.
Leather Look: Fullmosa Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band
Everyone loves the look of a leather band: they're classic, sophisticated, wear well under pressure, and just look fantastic on the wrist, which is why we have to suggest the Fullmosa Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band. The top-grain leather is super soft and comfortable while still being durable, and the stainless steel buckle can be adjusted to fit a variety of larger and smaller wrist sizes.
Minimalist: KOLEK Slim Silicone Sport Band
What's better than an easy-to-clean, sweat-proof silicone band? A super sleek and stylish one like the Kolek Slim Silicone Sport Bandt. It can easily be installed and uninstalled, so if you're not a fan of wearing a sports band to the office, you can pop it off and exchange it for another loop in seconds. It comes in a variety of eyecatching colors, like violet, nectarine, teal, and more.
Classic: Wearlizer Fashion Stainless Steel Resin Strap
Add a little bit of sass and class to your 40mm Apple Watch with some help from the Wearlizer Fashion Stainless Steel Resin Strap. It looks more like a classic band for a pricey wristwatch when in reality it's a convenient, comfortable, stainless steel band that comes with a 12-month warranty. The only downside to this band is its inability to be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes, but if you did need to get a link taken out, you could do so at a local jewelry store.
Can't go wrong with sili-con!: Booyi Sport Silicone Replacement Band
Keep it simple, keep it stylish, and keep it silicone with some help from the Booyi Sport Silicone Replacement Band. It is made from an eco-friendly silicone that's lightweight and flexible while still being reliable and durable. The colorful, bright band is sweat and waterproof and is super easy to clean, making the it an ideal workout buddy.
Comfortable: MARGE PLUS Genuine Leather Watch Strap
If you're someone who loves a good leather band, then look no further: the MARGE PLUS Genuine Leather Watch Strap has got your back. It's an incredibly comfortable, easy to adjust, and even easier to wear band that's made from a soft top-grain genuine leather with a stainless steel polished silver classic buckle, making it a reliable accessory to wear on the daily.
Bling-Bling: Secbolt Bling Diamond Rhinestone Band
Maybe you love the look of a standard watch band, or maybe you want to turn that Apple Watch Series 4 into a piece of blinged out jewelry. If that's the route you want to take, then we'll direct your gaze to the Secbolt Bling Diamond Rhinestone Band. This high-quality stainless steel band adds a little bit of glitz to your wrist and comes in gold, black, space gray, rose gold, and silver.
Reliable: Tobfit Silicone Sport Band Replacement
If you're someone who loves the look and feel of a silicone band that's both breathable and fashion forward, then it's worth it to take a peek at the Tobfit Silicone Sport Band Replacement. It is made from a super soft silicone and is designed with holes to be breathable on your skin. It comes in a wide variety of eye-catching color combinations
Eye-Catching: Sundo Unique Jewelry Style Classic Cuff Bracelet
Love the look of jewelry but hate that you can't incorporate it into your Apple Watch Series 4? Never fear: the Sundo Unique Jewelry Style Classic Cuff Bracelet is here. It is made from stainless steel and effortlessly wraps around most wrist sizes. It can be adjusted via the golden balls and accents that act as the clasp and comes in black, rose gold, and silver color options.
Affordable: YOSWAN Printer Floral Leather Watch Strap
You know what's better than a classic leather band? A classic leather band with beautiful floral accents like the YOSWAN Printer Floral Leather Watch Strap. If you're looking for a band that's both highly rated and super affordable while still looking like a high-quality accessory on your wrist, then take a peek at this genuine leather band with its reliable stainless steel buckle.
Dependable: V-MORO Fashion Resin Band Bracelet
Keep your wrist accessories simple, see-through, and super stylish with this striking V-MORO Fashion Resin Band Bracelet. It is strikingly similar to a standard, classic metal watch band, except it's made from comfortable, hand-polished resin links. It isn't super easy to adjust based on wrist sizes, but links can be added or removed as need be.
Find the perfect band for your 40mm Apple Watch
Picking out the perfect Apple Watch Series 4 band for your 40mm model can be tough, but we're always on the hunt for the best of the best options out there to add to our list: like the Zekapu Breathable Silicone Strap that's both stylish and incredibly comfortable for day-to-day use at the gym or the office.
We also adore the MARGE PLUS Genuine Leather Watch Strap because of its simple yet fashion-forward design. The soft genuine leather comes in a variety of different colors, so you have have a variety of bands for a number of different occasions.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.