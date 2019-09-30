Best Apple Watch Series 4 Bands for 44mm iMore 2019
You know what's better than having an Apple Watch Series 4 in 44mm? Having a ton of awesome bands that you can use to mix and match your style every single day! Here are the best Apple Watch Series 4 bands for 44mm available right now.
- Mighty, metal, and marvelous: Oittm Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band
- On the run? Grab some silicone!: UMAXGET Soft Silicone Breathable Sport Band
- La-la-la-leather: Fullmosa Leather Band Replacement
- Bling it out, baby!: AOKAY Replacement Bling Cowboy Chain
- Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na Nylon!: Carterjett Nylon NATO Sport Canvas Strap
- Valued leather: Erwubala Sport Watch Band
- Sweating sweet n' easy: Catalyst Sports Band
- From watch band to jewelry: Smatiful Stainless Steel Gunmetal Fancy Band
- So. Many. Colors.: IYOU Sport Band
- That vintage leather look: top4cus Genuine Leather Strap
- Durable, dependable, reliable: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protective Case
- Leather and floral combine: HotGlows Floral Leather Replacement Wrist Band
Mighty, metal, and marvelous: Oittm Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band
Sleek, stylish, and super-sharp: these are three words you can use to describe the Oittm Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band easily. This band is made from an incredibly high-quality stainless steel and can easily be installed with your Apple Watch in a few seconds. The band is water-resistant, although we don't recommend running a triathlon with this bad boy.
On the run? Grab some silicone!: UMAXGET Soft Silicone Breathable Sport Band
Whether you're someone who's always on the run or someone who is always running (you know, like a workout?) then having a soft silicone band that's super comfortable like the UMAXGET Soft Silicone Breathable Sport Band is worthwhile. This particular replacement strap can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes, while the dual locking 2-pin design ensures your Apple Watch will never slip off.
La-la-la-leather: Fullmosa Leather Band Replacement
If you're fully on-board for a nearly 5-star Apple Watch band that'll have you drooling over all things leather, then take a gander at the Fullmosa Leather Band Replacement. This super-soft leather band is ultra-comfortable for day-to-day wear, while the stainless steel buckle makes adjusting and securing your Apple Watch as simple as pie.
Bling it out, baby!: AOKAY Replacement Bling Cowboy Chain
Maybe you're someone who can stick with a standard, boring, regular watch band. However, for those of you who sparkle and shine above and beyond the silicone and leather, let me introduce you to the AOKAY Replacement Bling Cowboy Chain. This particular Apple watch replacement band is made from a premium stainless steel and is encrusted with rhinestones, making it quite the eye-catching accessory.
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na Nylon!: Carterjett Nylon NATO Sport Canvas Strap
A lot of people want the most comfortable type of strap available, so they opt for leather or silicone, but did you know that a canvas strap is a great alternative? That's why we want you to take a peek at the Carterjett Nylon NATO Sport Canvas Strap! This band is made from a breathable, soft, water-resistant and super flexible nylon that's tough yet comfy on your wrist, making it ideal for day-to-day wear.
Valued leather: Erwubala Sport Watch Band
This leather band is functional, classy, and affordable. This product is reviewed very well by men and women who all claim to be shocked at the quality, especially for the price.
Sweating sweet n' easy: Catalyst Sports Band
Sweat in style with this beautifully designed Catalyst Sports Band. This band is ideal for working out, going for a jog, or taking a dip in the pool because of its water-resistant silicone and easy-to-clean design. The silicone is super flexible and lightweight, but it's also durable and ready to help you get your workout on.
From watch band to jewelry: Smatiful Stainless Steel Gunmetal Fancy Band
Maybe you're someone who likes the look of a classic watch band, or perhaps you're someone who wants to stand out from the crowd with some help from the Smatiful Stainless Steel Gunmetal Fancy Band. This Apple Watch band replacement is made from full-grain leather and can fit a variety of wrist sizes. It's easy to install and uninstall, so if you're switching from a sports band over to your Smatiful Stainless Steel Gunmetal Fancy Band, you need not stress.
So. Many. Colors.: IYOU Sport Band
This silicone band is durable and affordable. Also, they come in so many different colors so you can coordinate with any outfit or mood. At the low price, you could get more than one, and it's an ideal band for almost any occasion. There are also packs available for added savings.
That vintage leather look: top4cus Genuine Leather Strap
Get that super classic, super classy, super stylish leather look without breaking the bank with the help of the top4cus Genuine Leather Strap. This replacement band works perfectly with your Apple Watch Series 4 and is easy to adjust depending on your wrist size. The band itself is made from top-grain leather, meaning it's not ideal as a workout buddy. If there are any issues with your top4cus Genuine Leather Strap, you can hit up the brand's 1-year warranty for any help.
Durable, dependable, reliable: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protective Case
There are bands and accessories out there that are good for people who accidentally break are smash their tech from time-to-time (as we all do), and then there are cases like the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protective Case. This super durable, super rugged, super everything case is designed to keep your Apple Watch Series 4 safe from everything the outside world has to throw at it.
Leather and floral combine: HotGlows Floral Leather Replacement Wrist Band
If you're someone who loves the look for a leather band, but also the bright colors that go hand-in-hand with floral, then take a peek at the HotGlows Floral Leather Replacement Wrist Band. This particular Apple Watch Series 4 replacement band is super comfortable on the wrist while still being extremely eye-catching and aesthetically appealing.
The clock is ticking
Finding the ideal Apple Watch band for your 44mm Series 4 can be tough, but there are always more and more options that are released every day! Like just yesterday, we stumbled upon the Fullmosa Leather Band Replacement and instantly fell in love with it!
Another one that we love is the fun, albeit, women's option is the Smatiful Stainless Steel Gunmetal Fancy Band. This is perfect when you want the Apple Watch to look a lot more toned down and like a cute bracelet. Don't worry guys; we could never forget about you. The manly equivalent, in my opinion, is the Oittm Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band. It doesn't look like a bracelet, but it does make the Apple Watch look like a very classy and manly watch.
There are so many options and so many colors within those options. In this article, we loved each watch band that we posted after sifting through the many options to provide only the best for you! Anyways, enough about us: good luck shopping for your own Apple Watch Series 4 bands!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These Fitbit trackers have a masculine touch
Men like to exercise a certain way (just as women do) and there may be certain aspects of fitness that men like to track more than others. If you're looking for a Fitbit or looking for one to buy your guy, then these are your best choices!
Turn your sound up to 11 with these fantastic speakers for your Mac
A great set of speakers can turn your Mac from squeaking mouse to roaring lion. Here's how!
The best monitor arms for your single or dual setups
Monitor arms are a great way to gain back space on your desk and achieve perfect display positioning. Here are the best in 2018.