Best Back to School Accessories for MacBook iMore 2019

It's getting close to the back-to-school season, when students will be out buying the supplies that will carry them through the next year in their education. For MacBook users, there are a number of great accessories you should think about picking up to enhance your Mac experience, from a great backpack for carrying your computer around to a great portable drive.

Our recommendations

For a college student, a lot can center around the bag you carry. Between your MacBook, books, and other supplies, you want something that can fit everything you need. The JanSport Cool Student Backpack has enough space for your MacBook and most other things you'll need at school on a day-to-day basis.

The next thing I'd get is an external drive, whether you want it for backups or storing your movie collection. While it can be a little price compared to a hard drive, the Samsung T5 SSD is small and incredibly fast, a great choice whether you're throwing it in your backpack or using it in your dorm.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.