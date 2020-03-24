Best Back Support Cushion for Your Office Chair iMore 2020

While you can make every effort to set up your workstation in an ergonomically correct fashion, sometimes you need a bit of extra back support to keep your body in alignment. You also may need a back support cushion if you use a wheelchair, travel a lot, or just want your recliner to be more comfortable. These back cushions are different shapes, sizes, and price points, but they are all constructed of memory foam for maximum support.

Which should you choose?

Please note that this list is no substitute for medical advice. The Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support for Office Chair is a great all-around choice because it can be placed along different parts of your back, depending on where you need the most support.

The Viteps Lumbar Support Roll Pillow is another nice option because it can be used in different ways. Use it as a back pillow to correct posture as you sit, or use it as a neck pillow when you are lying down.

