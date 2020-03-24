Best Back Support Cushion for Your Office Chair iMore 2020

While you can make every effort to set up your workstation in an ergonomically correct fashion, sometimes you need a bit of extra back support to keep your body in alignment. You also may need a back support cushion if you use a wheelchair, travel a lot, or just want your recliner to be more comfortable. These back cushions are different shapes, sizes, and price points, but they are all constructed of memory foam for maximum support.

All-around favorite: Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support for Office Chair

This pure memory foam back cushion is designed to be placed anywhere you need it: at your neck, upper back, mid-back, or lower back. Two adjustable straps hold it in place.

The colorful choice: LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion

The medium-sized LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion comes in a handful of colors to go with anyone's taste and decor. It's molded to support the mid-back and lower back.

A simple option: ComfiLife Lumbar Support Back Pillow

The memory foam ComfiLife Lumbar Support Back Pillow doesn't take up much space in your chair. It offers posture support and lower back pain relief, with no extra features or options.

Longer for your whole back: Feagar Lumbar Support Pillow/Back Cushion

Feagar's Lumbar Support Pillow/Back Cushion is one of the longer options, so your upper, middle, and lower back are all supported at once. The contoured sides create a shape that some may find more comfortable.

Small and flexible: Viteps Lumbar Support Roll Pillow

The Viteps Lumbar Support Roll Pillow has a completely different shape than the others on this list. Its unique roll shape lets you use it as a back pillow while sitting or as a neck pillow when lying down. Choose a firm or a soft pillow.

Which should you choose?

Please note that this list is no substitute for medical advice. The Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support for Office Chair is a great all-around choice because it can be placed along different parts of your back, depending on where you need the most support.

The Viteps Lumbar Support Roll Pillow is another nice option because it can be used in different ways. Use it as a back pillow to correct posture as you sit, or use it as a neck pillow when you are lying down.

