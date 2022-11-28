Wow! My all-time favorite gaming desk and chair are massively discounted in the Secretlab Cyber Monday sale

Let's cut to the chase, Secretlab make the best gaming chairs and desks that money can buy. Hands down. Full stop. No ifs, no buts, just pure unrivalled premium build quality and luxury comfort.

As we noted in our Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review, the Secretlab Titan Evo is the best gaming chair ever, like ever. The Magnus and Magnus Pro desk are also stunning offerings as both regular and sit-stand desks respectively. Secretlab's only downfall is that it can be pricey, which is why these stellar Cyber Monday savings are not to be sniffed at.

The Titan Evo 2022 is the latest best option, a combination of the older Omega and Titan models. If you want to save even more money, there are the Omega 2020, Titan 2020, and Titan XL 2020, which I have also used and can confirm are elite gaming chairs in their own right.

Secretlab Black Friday gaming chairs

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series | $589 $439 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) Up to $205 off: The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the best gaming chair ever made. It comes in three sizes and features a magnetic memory foam head pillow. It is available in either Secretlab's NEO Hybrid Leatherette or the incredible SoftWeave fabric, in a range of incredible colors. There are also esports editions of some of your favorite teams and special editions including Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Cyberpunk 2077.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega 2020 |(Was $569) $389 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) Up to $195 off: The Omega is still an elite gaming chair, and there are SoftWeave and special esports editions of this chair still available, with savings of up to $195 to be had. The Omega is aimed at customers shorter than 5'11" and under 240lbs. Keep scrolling for larger options.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan 2020 |(Was $559) $429 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) Up to $250 off: The Titan is a larger version of the Omega, available in more Secretlab Signature leather finishes from just $424, and SoftWeave from just $429. The chair is raised for customers who are 5'9-6'7" and weigh less than 290lbs.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk |(Was $729) $588 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) The Secretlab Magnus is a bomb-proof gaming desk with stunning build quality, incredible cable management, and a fantastic array of unique magnetic accessories to keep your desk tidy and personalized.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab MAGNUS Pro |(Was $849) $799 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) The Magnus Pro is the hydraulic, powered, standing version of the Magnus. I'm working at it right now and can confirm it is a masterpiece. It's also very new, which makes these savings up nearly $100 on some models very enticing indeed.

Secretlab UK deals

Secretlab is also offering savings in the UK on its range:

Secretlab's chairs ship from Tennesee and Utah in the U.S. and typically arrive within three working days. They come with a 5-year extended warranty and a 49-day return/refund policy. There's a reason that Secretlab's 2020 range has 37,780 customer reviews totaling a 4.9/5 star rating.

If these prices are still a bit high for your liking, take a look at our best cheap office chair guide.