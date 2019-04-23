I wasn't very excited about Apple Watch when it was first released because I felt it wouldn't go with my feminine style. But there are plenty of pretty bands out there if you know where to look. I've built up a wardrobe of ladylike Apple Watch bands that beautify my Apple Watch, and you can too.

Which one should you choose?

I have the Casetify Saffiano Leather Band on heavy rotation in my own collection. It suits my personal style, which ranges between athleisure and business casual depending on my activities for the day.

If you work in an office or similar environment, the V-MORE Resin Strap would also be a great choice; it's on the dressier side but still durable enough for daily wear.

For more formal occasions, the Fastgo Stretch Faux Pearl Bracelet is a gorgeous choice, as it really dresses up the Apple Watch and elevates beyond your average fitness tracker. And of course, you can never go wrong with an attractive leather band. WFEAGL iWatch Band is great for a classic look.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.