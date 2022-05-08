Best bands for your rose gold Apple Watch iMore 2022

Apple hasn't released a rose gold Apple Watch in a while, but plenty of us have older rose gold Apple Watches or just love the color. So why not go all out on your love of rose gold with the most beautiful and best rose gold Apple Watch bands? Here are some options to consider specifically for that perfect pinky gold look.

Find the best gold Apple Watch bands for your rose gold Apple Watch

Even though the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7 don't come in rose gold, there are still plenty of fashionistas out there rockin' that pretty pink color on their Apple Watch. Any of the best Apple Watch bands will be great with your rose gold Apple Watch, but these are some of the best rose gold Apple Watch bands we found.

Our favorite is the Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band because it takes your Apple Watch from a fitness band to a truly fashionable accessory. Plus, it's sleek and simple enough to go with any outfit.

If you're in the market for a band that is a bit trendier, then the JSGJMY Slim Leather Band is worth checking out, whether you choose a leopard print or one of the many other options. Its leather elegance lends your rose gold Apple Watch a classic look while the patterns take it to the next level.