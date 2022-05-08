Best bands for your rose gold Apple Watch iMore 2022
Apple hasn't released a rose gold Apple Watch in a while, but plenty of us have older rose gold Apple Watches or just love the color. So why not go all out on your love of rose gold with the most beautiful and best rose gold Apple Watch bands? Here are some options to consider specifically for that perfect pinky gold look.
- Sparkly: Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band
- Chain style: NO1seller Top Metal Cowboy Band
- Beaded: Tomazon Apple Watch Faux Pearl Beads Bracelet
- Sporty: OHCBOOGIE Stretchy Solo Loop Compatible with Apple Watch Band
- Pearly: GEMEK Handmade Beaded Pearl Bracelet
- Office-ready: Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band
- Comfortable: JIELIELE Solo Loop Strap Compatible with Apple Watch
- Milanese design: JuQBanke Magnetic Band Compatible with Apple Watch
- Elegant: Goldenerre Classic Link Bracelet
- Sleek: iiteeology Rose Gold Stainless Steel Replacement Strap
- Rrrrr: JSGJMY Leather Band Compatible with Apple Watch
- Fashionable: Wearlizer Rhinestone X-Link Bracelet
Sparkly: Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch BandStaff favorite
This is one of the best rose gold Apple Watch bands for anyone. Elevate your Apple Watch look with this gorgeous, sparkly band from Wearlizer. I wear my Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band is to the office, as well as dressier occasions when I want a fun bit of bling.
Chain style: NO1seller Top Metal Cowboy Band
The NO1seller Top Metal Cowboy Band classes it up with a unique feminine chain link style mixed with a classic link bracelet. It's comfortable to wear but adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. It looks great in rose gold, but there are other colors to pick from as well.
Beaded: Tomazon Apple Watch Faux Pearl Beads Bracelet
The Tomazon Apple Watch Faux Pearl Beads Bracelet turns your rose gold Apple Watch into a piece of jewelry rather than wearable tech. It features plenty of pearly beads and shiny jewels that are sure to turn some heads while you're out at a fancy dinner party. Just don't wear this one for your workouts because it's not great for that.
Sporty: OHCBOOGIE Stretchy Solo Loop Compatible with Apple Watch Band
This stretchy band in rose pink is the perfect complement for your rose gold Apple Watch, and this listing contains several other colors with rose gold hardware as well. The band is comfortable and adjustable to fit just about any wrist. Plus, the breathable nylon means you can wear this all the time, even during intense workouts.
Pearly: GEMEK Handmade Beaded Pearl Bracelet
They often say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but have they seen how beautiful pearls are? This bracelet features a ton of pearls that are sure to catch the attention of anyone passing by, and the band itself is stretchy, so it should fit any wrist. It also comes in several different color options if you want something besides rose gold.
Office-ready: Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band
The Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band is high-quality stainless steel and resin that looks sharp and professional. The combination of the metal with colored resin is one of the most beautiful bands I've reviewed, and the rose gold options are stunning. Plus, even though it looks expensive, this one definitely doesn't break the bank.
Comfortable: JIELIELE Solo Loop Strap Compatible with Apple Watch
The Solo Loop Band replica from JIELIELE is a soft silicone that's comfortable to wear and waterproof, making it great for workouts. Constructed of a single loop of silicone, it will fit your wrist precisely with no buckles or loops. Be sure to measure your wrist carefully and order the correct size. It comes in many color choices, including a number of other options that also complement rose gold nicely.
Milanese design: JuQBanke Magnetic Band Compatible with Apple Watch
The metal mesh magnetic band is a classic and professional band style. It gives you that elegant Milanese Loop style without breaking the bank. Both the rose gold color option and the colorful one will complement your rose gold Apple Watch nicely.
Elegant: Goldenerre Classic Link Bracelet
This stunner isn't cheap, but it's incredibly elegant and fashion-forward. It's thoughtfully designed; each circle link is gently curved to lie flush against the wrist for maximum comfort. When you want to dress to impress, consider the Goldenerre Classic Link Bracelet. I often wear this band when traveling, since the classic style goes everywhere with everything.
Sleek: iiteeology Rose Gold Stainless Steel Replacement Strap
If you want something super professional for your business meetings but still want a touch of pink, this stainless-steel strap is perfect for the job. It's durable, highly rated, and is easy to customize and adjust. The rose gold color is perfect for adding some life to a professional-looking band, and it's a lot cheaper than Apple's own link bracelet.
Rrrrr: JSGJMY Leather Band Compatible with Apple Watch
Hop on the animal print trend with this hot leather leopard print band. Animal prints aren't for you? That's OK; there are other colors with rose gold hardware from which to choose. And the price is right, meaning you won't have to worry about breaking the bank. A protective bumper is included with each band.
Fashionable: Wearlizer Rhinestone X-Link Bracelet
Wearlizer's Rhinestone X-Link Bracelet features a curvy, feminine design combined with a traditional link bracelet. It also has sparkly rhinestones to give it a touch of elegance and flair. Since I always mix metals with my jewelry, I love wearing this band to tie together my look.
Find the best gold Apple Watch bands for your rose gold Apple Watch
Even though the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7 don't come in rose gold, there are still plenty of fashionistas out there rockin' that pretty pink color on their Apple Watch. Any of the best Apple Watch bands will be great with your rose gold Apple Watch, but these are some of the best rose gold Apple Watch bands we found.
Our favorite is the Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band because it takes your Apple Watch from a fitness band to a truly fashionable accessory. Plus, it's sleek and simple enough to go with any outfit.
If you're in the market for a band that is a bit trendier, then the JSGJMY Slim Leather Band is worth checking out, whether you choose a leopard print or one of the many other options. Its leather elegance lends your rose gold Apple Watch a classic look while the patterns take it to the next level.
