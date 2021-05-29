Best bands for your rose gold Apple Watch iMore 2021

Even though the latest Apple Watch Series 6 doesn't come in rose gold, there are still plenty of fashionistas out there rockin' that pretty pink color on their Apple Watch. So why not go all out on your love of rose gold with the most beautiful and best gold Apple Watch bands? Any of the best Apple Watch bands will be great with your rose gold Apple Watch, but here are some options to consider specifically for that perfect pinky gold look.

Sparkly : Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band Staff Favorite This is one of the best rose gold Apple Watch bands for anyone. Elevate your Apple Watch look with this gorgeous, sparkly band from Wearlizer. The stainless steel link band is dressy and serious enough for the office, while crystal rhinestones on each link add a fun sparkle. $37 at Amazon Chain style : NO1seller Top Metal Cowboy Band The NO1seller Top Metal Cowboy Band classes it up with a unique feminine chain link style mixed with a classic link bracelet. It's comfortable to wear but adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. It looks great in Rose Gold, but there are other colors to pick from as well. $22 at Amazon Beaded : Tomazon Apple Watch Faux Pearl Beads Bracelet The Tomazon Apple Watch Faux Pearl Beads Bracelet turns your Rose Gold Apple Watch into a piece of jewelry rather than wearable tech. It features plenty of pearly beads and shiny jewels that are sure to turn some heads while you're out at a fancy dinner party. Just don't wear this one for your workouts because it's not great for that. $15 at Amazon Sporty : GZ GZHISY Sport Band Compatible with Apple Watch Band The GZ GZHISY Sport Band in Pink Sand is the perfect complement for your Rose Gold Apple Watch, and this listing contains several other colors with rose gold hardware as well. The band is comfortable and adjustable to fit just about any wrist. Plus, the breathable nylon means you can wear this all the time, even during intense workouts. $8 at Amazon Pearly : GEMEK Handmade Beaded Pearl Bracelet They often say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but have they seen how beautiful pearls are? It features a ton of pearls that are sure to catch the attention of anyone passing by, and the band itself is stretchy, so it should fit any wrist. It also comes in several different color options if you want something besides rose gold (but why?). $17 at Amazon Office-ready : Wearlizer Stainless Steel Resin Replacement Strap The Wearlizer Stainless Steel Resin Replacement Strap is high-quality stainless steel and resin that looks sharp and professional. The combination of the metal with colored resin is one of the most beautiful we've seen, and the rose gold options are stunning. Plus, even though it looks expensive, this one definitely doesn't break the bank. $27 at Amazon Comfortable : LAST POSH STAR Solo Loop Band Compatible with Apple Watch The Solo Loop Band replica from IYOU is a soft silicone that's comfortable to wear and waterproof, making it great for workouts. Constructed of a single loop of silicone, it will fit your wrist precisely with no buckles or loops. Be sure to measure your wrist carefully and order the correct size. It comes in many color choices, including several different pink options that complement rose gold nicely. $7 at Amazon Milanese design : Ewsprou Magnetic Band Compatible with Apple Watch The Ewsprou Magnetic Band Compatible with Apple Watch is a classic and professional band style. It gives you that elegant Milanese Loop style without breaking the bank, and the rose gold color option matches your Rose Gold Apple Watch nicely. $14 at Amazon Elegant : Goldenerre Classic Link Bracelet This stunner isn't cheap, but it's incredibly elegant and fashion-forward. It's thoughtfully designed; each circle link is gently curved to lie flush against the wrist for maximum comfort. When you want to dress to impress, consider the Goldenerre Classic Link Bracelet. $95 at Goldenerre Sleek : iiteeology Rose Gold Stainless Steel Replacement Strap If you want something super professional for your business meetings but still want a touch of pink, then this stainless steel strap is perfect for the job. It's durable, highly-rated, and is easy to customize and adjust. The rose gold color is perfect for adding some life to a professional-looking band, and it's a lot cheaper than Apple's own link bracelet. $14 at Amazon Rrrrr : JSGJMY Compatible with Apple Watch Band Hop on the animal print trend with this hot leopard print band. Animal prints aren't for you? That's ok; there are other colors from which to choose. And the price is right, meaning you won't have to worry about breaking the bank. A protective bumper is included with each band. $14 at Amazon Fashionable : Wearlizer Rhinestone X-Link Bracelet Wearlizer's Rhinestone X-Link Bracelet features a curvy, feminine design combined with a traditional link bracelet. It also has sparkly rhinestones to give it a touch of elegance and flair. I love the two-toned look shown here, but you can also get it in just Rose Gold if you like. $25 at Amazon

Find the best gold Apple Watch bands for your rose gold Apple Watch

There are many rose gold options out there for rose gold lovers like us, but these are some of the best rose gold Apple Watch bands we found. Our favorite is the Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band because it takes your Apple Watch from a fitness band to a truly fashionable accessory. Plus, it's sleek and simple enough to go with any outfit.

If you're in the market for a band that is a bit more trendy, then the JSGJMY Slim Leather Band is worth checking out, whether you choose a leopard print or one of the many other options. Its leather elegance lends your rose gold Apple Watch a classic look while the patterns take it to the next level.