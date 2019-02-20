Have you recently purchased a Space Gray Apple Watch? Looking for an awesome band to compliment your purchase? Check out these six impressive bands for your wearable device. From luscious leather to lightweight stainless steel, we've got you covered.
Traditional Sport Band
Apple Black Sport Band
This band comes directly from the mother ship and is made of a soft, supple, smooth material called fluoroelastomer and it's a beautiful shade of black. It sports a fancy pin-and-tuck closure, so you don't have to worry about any excess band flapping about. Oh, did we mention it's super smooth and soft?
Geniune Italian Leather
JUUK Korza Vayder
Stylish and sexy, the Korza Vayder black leather band features a solid 316L stainless steel double push-button butterfly deployment buckle. The connectors and buckles are polished blacks. Look for the other color accents.
Loopy, loop
Apple Black Sport Loop
Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop offers a double-layer nylon weave with a hook-and-loop fastener that's easy to adjust. On the skin side, you'll find dense loops to provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the other side are attachment loops that are securely anchored.
Inexpensive and rugged
SWEES leather watch band
The leather band from SWEES proves that beauty doesn't always mean spending a lot of money. Made of extract leather obtained from the top layer of cowhide, this band is both soft and comfortable and available in multiple colors.
Pragmatic choice
Teal-Black Nike Sport Band
The Apple Watch Nike bands include compression-molded perforations for breathability. In doing so, they provide a durable, yet surprisingly soft experience. The teal-black combination is ideally suited for the space gray Apple Watch.
Durable bliss
Pure stainless steel
Offering type 304L stainless steel, this band offers a double button folding clasp with easy installation. Fits 140-205mm wrist; adjustable band length. It comes with refined steel connectors on both ends, which lock right onto the watch.
Whether you're looking for a standard Apple Watchband or something a little bit different, you should find happiness with any of the bands shown above. Your space gray Apple Watch will thank you!
