Have you recently purchased a Space Gray Apple Watch? Looking for an awesome band to compliment your purchase? Check out these six impressive bands for your wearable device. From luscious leather to lightweight stainless steel, we've got you covered.

Traditional Sport Band

Apple Black Sport Band

This band comes directly from the mother ship and is made of a soft, supple, smooth material called fluoroelastomer and it's a beautiful shade of black. It sports a fancy pin-and-tuck closure, so you don't have to worry about any excess band flapping about. Oh, did we mention it's super smooth and soft?

$49 at Amazon

Geniune Italian Leather

JUUK Korza Vayder

Stylish and sexy, the Korza Vayder black leather band features a solid 316L stainless steel double push-button butterfly deployment buckle. The connectors and buckles are polished blacks. Look for the other color accents.

$79 at JUUK

Loopy, loop

Apple Black Sport Loop

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop offers a double-layer nylon weave with a hook-and-loop fastener that's easy to adjust. On the skin side, you'll find dense loops to provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the other side are attachment loops that are securely anchored.

$49 at Amazon

Inexpensive and rugged

SWEES leather watch band

The leather band from SWEES proves that beauty doesn't always mean spending a lot of money. Made of extract leather obtained from the top layer of cowhide, this band is both soft and comfortable and available in multiple colors.

$12 at Amazon

Pragmatic choice

Teal-Black Nike Sport Band

The Apple Watch Nike bands include compression-molded perforations for breathability. In doing so, they provide a durable, yet surprisingly soft experience. The teal-black combination is ideally suited for the space gray Apple Watch.

$49 at Apple

Durable bliss

Pure stainless steel

Offering type 304L stainless steel, this band offers a double button folding clasp with easy installation. Fits 140-205mm wrist; adjustable band length. It comes with refined steel connectors on both ends, which lock right onto the watch.

$34 at Amazon

Whether you're looking for a standard Apple Watchband or something a little bit different, you should find happiness with any of the bands shown above. Your space gray Apple Watch will thank you!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.