Best bands for your stainless steel Apple Watch 2022
Classy watch, classy band.
The stainless steel Apple Watch is in a class all its own. The shiny steel case makes it much more jewelry-like than its aluminum sibling. Instead of being glass, the screen is sapphire, just like upscale traditional watches. It's a beauty for sure, so you'll want to pair it with a worthy band. Enhance the beauty of your stainless steel Apple Watch with one of these bands.
Classy perfection
The Milanese Loop is my personal favorite of Apple's offerings. It looks impressive and suits the stainless steel watch perfectly. This band goes with everything, as it can be dressed up or down.
Jewelry style
This is a style I find myself reaching for frequently. It adds a bit of bling to a classic steel band and elevates my outfit. The Supoix band comes in a ton of different colors and incudes a blingy case as well. The tool you'll need to adjust it to your wrist size comes with it.
Tapered elegance
WFEAGL's Leather Band tapers away from the watch face for a more delicate look. The Apple Watch is pretty chunky on a small wrist like mine, but the way this band tapers into a slender band is quite pleasing to my eye. Choose from tons of colors; at this point, you can pick up several for different outfits.
Quality and price
The 2-piece classic NATO band from Clockwork Synergy is an inexpensive, casual, sporty Apple Watch band. There are many different color combos, from fun looks like rainbow or American flags to more sober black and gray striping. Clockwork Synergy bands are the best intersection of price and quality.
Show your personality
CASETiFY offers endless options for an Apple Watch band that truly shows off your style. Choose your size, hardware color, and any design you can think of for your actual band. These bands are so much fun; I dare you to choose just one.
Zen style
This unusual band from TRUMiRR features resin with stainless steel hardware. The polished resin is lightweight and water-resistant but still looks dressy enough for business or formal occasions.
Fine elegance
Nomad does an excellent job combining rugged durability with refined style here. Just for the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch, this high-grade stainless steel band is the epitome of elegance.
Exotic wood
If you want something completely different, this dazzling real wood Apple Watch band is sure to please. The juxtaposition of warm, natural wood and the high-tech watch itself is unexpected and cool.
Top leather for less
If you love the look and feel of high-quality leather but don't want to pay a premium price, you want a Dapper Collection band from Clockwork Synergy. There are a variety of leather colors, both sizes, and several different hardware metal choices. I have a couple of these and wear them in regular rotation. Plus, they look great with my work wardrobe.
Trendy style
For a completely different look, check out this bracelet-style band from Fastgo. It doesn't even look like an Apple Watch band; it looks like a trendy bangle bracelet, and it comes in several colors. This would be a fun, feminine addition to any collection.
Classic style
If you like the look of a classic metal link watch band, this is an excellent dressier option. It comes in a variety of colors and both sizes, so you're covered no matter which stainless steel Apple Watch you own.
Two-tone option
I like to wear this style when I'm mixing my metals, as it ties everything together. If the two-tone look isn't your thing, you can choose a single color option as well. Either way, this is a classy, classic look. A size adjustment tool and a case are also included.
Which is the best band for your stainless steel Apple Watch?
Whether you've got an Apple Watch Series 8 or any other model, the stainless steel version is definitely a splurge. After all, it costs almost as much as the Apple Watch Ultra, and yet it doesn't have the Ultra's extra features. Personally, I think it's worth it to get the stainless steel, and have purchased it myself over several iterations. I love the look of it and consider it fashion just as much as a fitness tracker. So a great band is a must. Sure, I wear a sport band for working out, but otherwise I like something a bit more upscale.
You cannot go wrong with the Milanese Loop; I'll never forget Jony Ive's smooth-as-silk introduction of this band and my jaw hitting the floor. It's a modern classic. Choose the color that matches your stainless steel Apple Watch perfectly and you're dressed to the nines no matter what else you're wearing.
If you don't want to spend Milanese money or you don't necessarily want a stainless steel band, consider Clockwork Synergy's Dapper Collection. I own a number of their bands and find the fit and finish to be excellent. The adaptors slide on like butter. The leather is soft and supple but sturdy. You can choose your hardware color and your leather color for a custom look you'll love. The price is unbelievable for the quality you get with this brand.