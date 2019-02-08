So, you've splurged on the stainless steel and sapphire Apple Watch. I did so myself and I love the look and versatility, not to mention the durability. You don't want to put just any old band on this beauty, right? You've got to keep it classy, whether you're dressing the watch up or down. You also want the band's hardware to match the shiny silver case.
Here are some of the best options for watch bands that go perfectly with the stainless steel Apple Watch.
Classy perfection
Apple Milanese Loop
The Milanese Loop is my personal favorite of Apple's offerings. It looks amazing and suits the stainless steel watch perfectly. This band goes with everything, as it can be dressed up or down.
Milanese Loop alternative
Tirnga Milanese Loop
While there's no question that while Apple's Milanese Loop is top-notch quality, it's also pricey. There are a number of "good enough" knock-offs out there for a tiny fraction of the price. I own a few of them myself in different colors and wear them in regular rotation. Tirnga's Milanese Loop comes in lots of colors and every Apple Watch size.
Upscale elegance
Lucrin Apple Watch band
Swiss company Lucrin makes high-end, luxurious top quality leather products and their Apple Watch bands are no exception. These are just straight up gorgeous bands.
Quality and price
Clockwork Synergy 2-piece classic NATO
The 2-piece classic NATO band from Clockwork Synergy is an inexpensive, casual, sporty style Apple Watch band. They offer a lot of different color combos, from fun looks like rainbow or American flags to more sober black and gray striping. Clockwork Synergy bands are the best intersection of price and quality.
Show your personality
Casetify Apple Watch Band
Casetify offers endless options for an Apple Watch band that truly shows off your personal style. Choose your size, hardware color, and any kind of design you can think of for your actual band. These bands are so much fun, I dare you to choose just one.
Zen style
Leathersy Apple Watch Strap
Leathersy makes leather bands that are a little bit unusual. The Zen style is particularly attractive, and is made to order for your wrist. It does develop a lovely patina over time. My yellow band is now a medium brown shade.
Exotic wood
Ottm Apple Watch band
If you want something completely different, this dazzling real wood Apple Watch band is sure to please. The juxtaposition of warm, natural wood and the high tech watch itself is unexpected and cool. I particularly love the Gabonese Zebrawood.
Top leather for less
Clockwork Synergy Dapper Collection
If you love the look and feel of high quality leather but don't want to pay a premium price, you want a Dapper Collection band from Clockwork Synergy. There are a variety of leather colors, both sizes, and several different hardware metal choices. I have a couple of these and wear them in regular rotation, they look great with my work wardrobe.
Trendy style
Fastgo Bracelet Apple Watch Band
For a completely different look, check out this bracelet-style band from Fastgo. It doesn't even look like an Apple Watch band, it looks like a trendy bangle bracelet and it comes in several colors. This would be a fun, feminine addition to any collection.
You can't go wrong with any of these bands, they're all great options to keep your stainless steel Apple Watch looking fine. The bands that I personally recommend to all of my friends and family is anything from Clockwork Synergy. They are the best quality bands at the lowest price that I have found. The adapters that Clockwork Synergy use look the best and have never failed me. You can find a huge selection of styles in their Amazon storefront.
