So, you've splurged on the stainless steel and sapphire Apple Watch. I did so myself and I love the look and versatility, not to mention the durability. You don't want to put just any old band on this beauty, right? You've got to keep it classy, whether you're dressing the watch up or down. You also want the band's hardware to match the shiny silver case.

Here are some of the best options for watch bands that go perfectly with the stainless steel Apple Watch.

You can't go wrong with any of these bands, they're all great options to keep your stainless steel Apple Watch looking fine. The bands that I personally recommend to all of my friends and family is anything from Clockwork Synergy. They are the best quality bands at the lowest price that I have found. The adapters that Clockwork Synergy use look the best and have never failed me. You can find a huge selection of styles in their Amazon storefront.

