Best cases for AirPods 3 iMore 2022

You've got the amazing AirPods 3 and probably want to keep them around for a long time. Well, you're going to need a sturdy case for that! Whether you want extra protection, more color/design options, or a way to attach your third-generation AirPods to your bag, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best cases for your AirPods 3.

Which of the best cases for AirPods 3 should you get?

When deciding on a case, think about which features matter the most for you. Are you looking for a simple skin to add some panache and protect the AirPods 3 case from scratches? Do you want more drop protection? Do you need a lanyard attachment point or carabiner clip for taking your AirPods on the go? Do you want to be able to use the MagSafe charging feature?

We like the ESR Magnetic Case for AirPods 3. It's a basic case that covers all the bases. It comes in a couple of colors, and it doesn't impede the functionality of the AirPods in any way, including MagSafe charging. Speaking of MagSafe charging, don't forget to pick up one of the best MagSafe chargers if you don't have one already.

For pure sophistication, you can't go wrong with premium leather NOMAD products. The vegetable-tanned American Horween leather will develop that patina over time that makes it uniquely yours.

The elago cases aren't what I'd call sophisticated, but they are a lot of fun. In addition to the gaming console and ice cream designs shown here, elago also makes other adorable techie and foodie designs worth checking out if you're into that.