The charging case for your AirPods is the perfect case for protecting those precious in-ear miracles. But what about protecting the charging case? The hard shell can get scratched and scuffed just like any other device, and let's not even talk about what might happen if you drop the case from 4 feet off the ground.

If you're in the market for a case to protect your AirPods charging case or you just want to slip it into something that suits your personality better, we've got a list of the best cases to suit your needs.

If you want to add a little style and a lot of protection to your AirPods charging case, these are the best-in-class. Whether you want serious protection or wireless charging, there's something on this list for everyone. I keep my AirSnap AirPods case with me at all times and it's never lost because it's clipped to my bag.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.