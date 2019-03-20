The charging case for your AirPods protect your in-ear miracles. But what protects the charging case? One of these third-party cases will do the trick, of course.
Clip-on protection
Twelve South AirSnapStaff Favorite
It's leather. It has a snap closure top. It protects your AirPods case in style. What more could you want? Oh, a clip so you can hang it from your backpack zipper or keychain? Done. It's all-over protection with style.
Leather pouch
EloBeth Premium Leather Case
The EloBeth Premium has a simple, elegant design with a cover flap that slips into a strap closure. The interior has a microfiber lining and there is a special cutout specifically designed for the Lightning charging port.
Silicone sleek
Elago Silicone case
This silicone case slips right over your AirPods charging case and adds just a slight bit of thickness with its impact-resistant material. It's got a soft coating to help with grip and keeps dust from sticking to it. It also comes in glow-in-the-dark!
Hard case plus
CaseSack Travel Case
The CaseSack has a hard shell covered with a material that complements your color of choice (cloth or PU leather). It zips up to keep everything secure and has two mesh pockets inside. It's large enough to fit your AirPods, a Lightning cable, and a wall charger. You're set for anything.
Completely waterproof
Catalyst waterproof case
Keep your AirPods charging case sealed up tight for your next dive. Catalyst's case is made of thick silicone that leaves no crack or port exposed, but is designed so you can still open the top to grab your AirPods and charge the case without removing it.
Qi supported
Uervoton wireless charging case
If you're sick of waiting for AirPods wireless charging case, Uervoton is here to save the day with an attractive wireless charging sleeve (the top is exposed). It has a nice cloth exterior with hard shell protection. Wireless and protective.
Seriously rugged
Jasontric Rugged AirPods case
Outdoorsy types will love this super thick silicone shockproof case. It is ultra protective, comes with a carabiner clip, and even includes a strap for the AirPods. You could play hacky-sack with your AirPods case without worrying about damaging it (editor's note: don't play hacky-sack with your AirPods case).
Soft shell
Lightning Power pouch
This rough-and-tumble carrying case is made of neoprene and lycra to keep your AirPods charging case safe from the elements. It has a velcro strap across the front to keep the flap securely closed and a D-ring on top so you can attach it to any style of clip.
Two-piece protection
Nomad Rugged case
If you want simple protection, Nomad's Horween leather case is perfect. It is a two-piece hard case with a beautiful leather exterior. It protects your AirPods with a bit of class.
If you want to add a little style and a lot of protection to your AirPods charging case, these are the best-in-class. Whether you'll looking for a silicone case or something stronger, there's something on this list for everyone.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.