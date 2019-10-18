Best Cheap Apple Watch Bands iMore 2019

If you're looking to pick up your next wristband or strap for your Apple Watch, you've come to the right place. Here, we have some solid choices that deliver elements like durability, style, and color options, all at an affordable price. The Fullmosa Silicone Band is the strap that truly comes through on all those attributes. If this one isn't your style, then you may find one of these other watch bands more appealing.

Fullmosa has an interesting take with its wristband for the Apple Watch, as it uses an acid-resistant and non-toxic silicone. This silicone has a special dustproof oil coating that's great for repelling sweat. The silicone material on this band is soft and waterproof, which is perfect for those who hit the gym frequently. It doesn't feel swamp-like on your wrist from sweat accumulation during a workout, as seen with most rubber-based sport bands. It also has a built-in groove design to help dissipate moisture and improve airflow. Pros: Defends against moisture

Color options Cons: Weird odor

Best Overall Fullmosa Silicone Band No more stinky, swamp wrist Fullmosa's silicone band has a unique design that dissipates moisture and improves airflow from your wrist. $13 from Amazon

Best Affordability: IYOU Sport Band

For the most part, any plain silicone band is a practical option as a sport band for your Apple Watch. Buyers of this band will instantly notice how comparable it is to Apple's version when it comes to flexibility, thickness, functionality, and comfort. The best part about that is its price is far more affordable. What you stand to get with IYOU's sport band is a solid band that comes in a ton of colors. Seriously, there are over 30 different color choices, including lilac-pink, blue cobalt, orange, along with traditional colors like white or black. Pros: Color options

Hypoallergenic nickel-free stainless steel

Affordably priced Cons: Light colors stain

Swap wrist

Best Affordability IYOU Sport Band More colorful sport bands than Apple has to offer IYOU's sport band delivers a similar functionality compared to its Apple counterpart at a way lower price. $6 - $8 from Amazon

Best Durability: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Band

If you care about protecting your Apple Watch from potential harm, then you'll like this option from SupCase. This protective case and band are perfect for those outdoorsy folks who love to go out rock climbing and hiking, or for those who do manual labor or high-intensity exercises. SupCase has made protective cases for iPhone's for years; now, they bring that same quality to the watch. Their Unicorn Beetle Pro doubles as a case, which snaps onto your Apple Watch to provide shock absorption. Plus, the raised bezel design acts as a screen protector to keep your watch away from the danger of any scratches or dings. Pros: Shockproof

Comfort and durability

Color options Cons: Can't swap bands

Best Durability SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Band The perfect case and band for intense activities SupCase's Unicorn Beetle Pro is the perfect case for active people who workout or perform manual labor. $23 from Amazon

Best Aesthetic: Jwacct Stainless Steel Mesh Band

This option is for all you who are fans of the mesh design material. Jwacct's wristband delivers in design with its mesh strap made of stainless steel and has an adjustable magnetic clasp to safely lock your Apple Watch on your wrist. This wristband works with both the 38 mm / 40 mm and 42 mm / 44 mm sizes. It also comes in several colors, including black, rose gold, and rainbow! Pros: Chic, elegant design

Adjustable magnetic clasp

Color options Cons: Colors slightly different than photos

Metal clasp

Best Aesthetic Jwacct Stainless Steel Mesh Band Walk into your office with style Jwacct's stainless steel mesh wristband has a chic, elegant mesh design that works well for both men and women. $13 from Amazon

Best Leather Choice: Marge Plus Genuine Leather Strap

If you want a quality leather strap at an affordable price, then Marge Plus Genuine Leather Strap is a great choice. The strap is made from a premium soft top genuine leather that brings a fashionable and professional look. Also, it has a classic buckle, anti-slip, and sweat absorbent polish. This brown color is nice, but if brown isn't your jam, then you'll have the option to choose between 11 more colors, including orange, Venetian blue, rose gold, and more! Marge Plus also has a solid warranty that keeps your leather Apple Watch straps covered for 18 months. Pros: Crazy Horse leather

Color options Cons: Colors slightly different than photos

Stiff leather

Best Leather Choice Marge Plus Genuine Leather Strap Crazy Horse leather with an assortment of colors Marge Plus straps are made from 100% Crazy Horse leather, with several fun color options to choose from. $9 from Amazon

Best Two-Tone Choice: Jobese Canvas Fabric Straps

Two-tone fabric is cool because it brings a certain type of personality and style not seen in many other choices on the market. This is what you'll get with Jobese's canvas fabric straps as it incorporates a fine craftsman-like detail. Each strap uses a premium fabric material alongside a soft genuine leather held together with a stainless-steel buckle that feels smooth against your skin. Eventually, the material will begin to shape to your wrist after you wear it for a few days. Pros: Two-tone color options

18-month warranty

Affordably priced Cons: Fabric wears