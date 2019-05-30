Did you just pick up a new iPod touch 7 for your music, media, and games? Then you'll want to keep it protected. But what about those gorgeous colors that the device comes in? You bought a colorful iPod touch 7 to show it off to the world. Luckily, there are some great clear case options to showcase your favorite color and keep it protected at the same time!
- Clear quality: ULAK Soft Clear Slim Case
- Great value: ULAK Slim Soft Clear Case with Bonus Screen Protectors
- Sparkly fun: LeYi Shiny Glitter Quicksand Case
- Shiny value: MYTURTLE Glitter Quicksand Case with Stylus and Screen Protector
- Just the basics: UARMOR Slim Fit Crystal Clear Cover
- Crystal clear protection: Ailun Crystal Clear TPU Case
- Super thin but protective: Vostrostone Ultra Thin Clear TPU Case
- Snap it: Insten Snap On Crystal Clear Hard Case
- Go holo: CAIYUNL Clear iPod Touch Case
- Everything you need: Wisdompro Clear Soft TPU Cover
- Another value pack: IDWELL iPod touch Case with Screen Protectors
- Get a little flowery: luolnh Floral Pattern Cover
Clear quality: ULAK Soft Clear Slim CaseStaff favorite
This simple case is made of a soft and flexible TPU material, so it's easy to get on your iPod touch 7, and off when you need to clean. It has raised rear corners to ensure extra protection when dropped, and it adds minimal bulk overall. Plus, you can't beat the price.
Great value: ULAK Slim Soft Clear Case with Bonus Screen Protectors
If you need extra protection, then check out this set from ULAK. It comes with the soft and flexible TPU clear case that we mentioned earlier, but it also comes with two screen protectors. It's a fantastic value, and will make sure your iPod touch 7 is completely protected.
Sparkly fun: LeYi Shiny Glitter Quicksand Case
If the iPod touch 7 is for someone who loves shiny things, this case is perfect. It's clear, but the back has a liquid that is packed with free-flowing glitter and sparkles. Just check out the glitter moving along with your iPod touch! It's tightly sealed, and flexible enough to easily get on an off when needed. Plus, there are different color options.
Shiny value: MYTURTLE Glitter Quicksand Case with Stylus and Screen Protector
Fans of all things shiny and sparkly will love this case. It has a ton of different color options with free-flowing glitter quicksand encased in liquid, and it comes with a stylus for your iPod touch 7 and a simple screen protector. Keep your iPod touch protected in style!
Just the basics: UARMOR Slim Fit Crystal Clear Cover
This slim case from UARMOR provides basic protection for the iPod touch 7. It's made with a high quality TPU material that is flexible, so it's easy to get it on and off. It adds some grip to your device,and allows the color to shine through. It is very basic in terms of protection and does not add bulk.
Crystal clear protection: Ailun Crystal Clear TPU Case
This highly rated case is also made of a soft and flexible TPU material that means easy installation on your iPod touch 7. It also has raised lips on the front, so your screen is always safe if placed face-down on a flat surface. The cutouts are precise and accurate, with easy access to everything.
Super thin but protective: Vostrostone Ultra Thin Clear TPU Case
This clear case is less than 1mm thick, so it's great for minimal bulk. It's soft, flexible, and crystal clear for your iPod touch 7 color to show through the plastic. It adds grip and will keep your iPod touch safe from everyday wear and tear.
Snap it: Insten Snap On Crystal Clear Hard Case
Not a fan of the many flexible and soft cases? Insten's crystal clear case is two hard shell pieces that you snap together to install. It's still thin, protective, and is reinforced for durability. There are precise cutouts for port access and the design helps prevent dirt and debris from accumulating, while protecting the device.
Go holo: CAIYUNL Clear iPod Touch Case
These cute cases are clear but feature a holographic foil design on the back to give it a nice touch of personality. The holos are rainbow colored when the right light hits them, and it definitely makes your iPod touch stand out. The front of the device has a lip to keep the screen safe when placed face-down, and there are precise cutouts for easy access. Choose from several different designs.
Everything you need: Wisdompro Clear Soft TPU Cover
Wisdompro's clear TPU case is flexible, so getting it on and off is no problem. This set also comes with a basic screen protector as well as a microfiber cleaning cloth. For the price, it's a pretty decent value and has all of your basics covered.
Another value pack: IDWELL iPod touch Case with Screen Protectors
IDWELL's iPod touch case is made of TPU so it's flexible, but it also has a 3H-rated scratch-resistant coating, so less scratches will show up on this one. Raised rear corners give it even more protection when placed on flat surfaces, but it's still fairly lightweight. You also get two screen protectors, for ultimate safety.
Get a little flowery: luolnh Floral Pattern Cover
Flowers are a pretty accent to anything, including your iPod touch 7. This clear and flexible TPU case has a nice floral pattern on the back that is sure to make your iPod touch stand out from the crowd, especially when paired with a complementing color device. It's simple, but still quite protective and grants easy access to everything.
Here are some suggestions
Clear cases are great for showing off your device, no matter what color you got. Why hide the beauty? Our personal favorite is the ULAK Soft Clear Case, because the raised corners help ensure that your device doesn't get scuffed up in a drop. The ULAK Soft Clear Case with Screen Protectors is also a great value if you want to make sure that the screen is also in pristine condition. Plus, you really can't beat a good price!
If you prefer hard shell cases that snap on, then the Insten Snap On Crystal Clear Hard Case is a good option. It's easy to install and take apart if need be for cleaning or switching out, and it is durable and protective. And when you want to embrace your inner bling, then the MYTURTLE Glitter Quicksand Case is a good pick, because of the huge variety of glitter color options, and it comes with a stylus and screen protectors.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.