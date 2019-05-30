Did you just pick up a new iPod touch 7 for your music, media, and games? Then you'll want to keep it protected. But what about those gorgeous colors that the device comes in? You bought a colorful iPod touch 7 to show it off to the world. Luckily, there are some great clear case options to showcase your favorite color and keep it protected at the same time!

Here are some suggestions

Clear cases are great for showing off your device, no matter what color you got. Why hide the beauty? Our personal favorite is the ULAK Soft Clear Case, because the raised corners help ensure that your device doesn't get scuffed up in a drop. The ULAK Soft Clear Case with Screen Protectors is also a great value if you want to make sure that the screen is also in pristine condition. Plus, you really can't beat a good price!

If you prefer hard shell cases that snap on, then the Insten Snap On Crystal Clear Hard Case is a good option. It's easy to install and take apart if need be for cleaning or switching out, and it is durable and protective. And when you want to embrace your inner bling, then the MYTURTLE Glitter Quicksand Case is a good pick, because of the huge variety of glitter color options, and it comes with a stylus and screen protectors.

