Apple Card's highest level of cash back rewards is focused around one thing: purchases made at Apple. The card boasts unlimited 3% cash back on all Apple purchases, whether that be a new Mac, AirPods, or even Apple's services like Apple Music and iCloud storage. When shopping for your next MacBook, it could be easy to default to using Apple Card to make that purchase. Apple credit card makes sense for buying an Apple product, right? Not so fast. While it may seem like a natural match, we've found that there are other credit cards that beats out Apple for buying its own products.

We've covered the best credit card to use when buying your next iPhone, and that was clearly the American Express Cash Magnet® Card. That card, funnily enough, is still the best credit card to use when buying your next Macbook, with one huge exception.

If you're buying the base model MacBook

Right now the base model MacBook is $1,299. At that price, you're getting Intel's 7th generation m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It's a great machine for those who need a computer to perform the basics really well. I've used a MacBook for a few years for the normal productivity needs (Excel, Word, basic photo editing). I've even used iMovie pretty extensively for some more basic videos that found their way to YouTube.

If you're in the market for the base model MacBook, you might be looking to maximize your savings and your rewards when getting ready to buy it. Let's face it: even the base MacBook is a major purchase at over $1,000. Well, the American Express Cash Magnet® Card is a pretty enticing card to make this happen. New cardholders will earn a $150 statement credit after spending $1,000 or more in purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership, which buying a new Macbook basically guarantees. You can find great sales on the new MacBook to help save even more as well. Best Buy, for instance, frequently runs sales of up to $400 off, so between those savings and the statement credit you could essentially grab a new MacBook for $750. The card also features an intro APR of 0% for 15 months on purchases (then a variable rate, currently 15.24% to 26.24%), so you'll be able to pay off your new MacBook with ease.