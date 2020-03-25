Best Display Adapters for 12-inch MacBook iMore 2020

If you're still rocking a 12-inch MacBook (they were discontinued back in July 2019), then you know the struggle with the one USB-C port life (there are a ton of great USB-C hubs to solve that problem). Still, you may want to use that MacBook with an external display, but you need a display adapter to get the job done. Don't worry — here are the best display adapters that you can get for your 12-inch MacBook!

If we may make some recommendations...

Even though the 12-inch MacBook is discontinued, many still have it and are making the most with it. And to make the most with it, sometimes an external monitor is necessary. It boosts your productivity since you can see more on the screen at once, and it gives you more space to work with — nothing is cramped.

Anyways, if you want some suggestions, we highly recommend the HyperDrive USB-C Hub Adapter because it has pretty much everything you need, in addition to the display port. Another great suggestion is the AUKEY USB-C Hub Adapter since it even has the older VGA port if you need it.

