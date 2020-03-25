Best Display Adapters for 12-inch MacBook iMore 2020
If you're still rocking a 12-inch MacBook (they were discontinued back in July 2019), then you know the struggle with the one USB-C port life (there are a ton of great USB-C hubs to solve that problem). Still, you may want to use that MacBook with an external display, but you need a display adapter to get the job done. Don't worry — here are the best display adapters that you can get for your 12-inch MacBook!
This adapter from Hyper includes a 4K HDMI display port, but so much more. You'll also get USB-C Power Delivery charging, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0 ports, SD and microSD reader slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This adapter should solve all of your issues with the MacBook's single USB-C port life.
This adapter works with your Mac or iPad Pro and lets you connect the device to an HDMI display, while also providing a standard USB and USB-C charging port. It has everything you need for that dongle life.
If you want to use an external display that uses Thunderbolt 2, then this adapter gets the job done. However, keep in mind that you will need another power source for the display itself since this adapter does not provide power.
This USB-C adapter lets you connect to a 4K HDMI (30 Hz) display for video output, and more. It has two USB 3.0 ports and a passthrough USB-C charging port for all the necessities. You'll get crystal clear video, too.
If you have multiple displays laying around the house, then this adapter is perfect. It includes two 4K HDMI ports and one DP port, so you can have three external displays at once, along with your laptop screen. This adapter also has three USB 3.0 ports and a slot for SD cards.
If you have an older display with a VGA port, then this AUKEY USB-C hub adapter is perfect. It has a VGA port, along with a 4K HDMI port, so it's incredibly versatile for any situation. It also has an Ethernet port and two USB 3.0 ports.
Even though the 12-inch MacBook is discontinued, many still have it and are making the most with it. And to make the most with it, sometimes an external monitor is necessary. It boosts your productivity since you can see more on the screen at once, and it gives you more space to work with — nothing is cramped.
Anyways, if you want some suggestions, we highly recommend the HyperDrive USB-C Hub Adapter because it has pretty much everything you need, in addition to the display port. Another great suggestion is the AUKEY USB-C Hub Adapter since it even has the older VGA port if you need it.
