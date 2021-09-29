Best folio cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2021

The iPhone 13 is a fantastic handset, but carrying both a phone and a wallet in your pockets or bag can be a hassle. You're going to use a good iPhone 13 case to protect your investment anyway so why not pick up one of the best folio cases for your iPhone 13 and leave your wallet at home?

Which of the best folio cases for iPhone 13 should you buy?

Before you decide which case to buy, think about what features you need. Do you want a folio you can take it on and off as needed without changing your case? Do you plan to use a MagSafe charger or accessories? How many card slots do you need, and do you need a separate slot for cash? Do you want a closure tab to secure the folio closed? Do you want a folio that doubles as a kickstand? Finally, think about the materials and colors you prefer.

The TUCCH Folio Wallet Case for iPhone 13 is a well-priced option that comes in plenty of colors. It holds a pretty standard three cards with a separate slot for cash as well. It does fold into a kickstand so you can comfortably watch videos on your iPhone.

Another option to consider is Apple's iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe. It isn't a folio, but it does hold the typical three cards (or cash) and it gives you the flexibility to use it with any MagSafe-compatible case (or no case). The Find My capability is a fantastic touch, but be sure that you're buying the 2021 version if you want that feature. The previous year's version does not have it.