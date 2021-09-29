Best folio cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2021
The iPhone 13 is a fantastic handset, but carrying both a phone and a wallet in your pockets or bag can be a hassle. You're going to use a good iPhone 13 case to protect your investment anyway so why not pick up one of the best folio cases for your iPhone 13 and leave your wallet at home?
- Colorful choices: TUCCH Folio Wallet Case for iPhone 13
- High end American leather: Nomad Modern Leather Folio
- Huge color variety: OCASE iPhone 13 Wallet Case
- Designer leather: Coach Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13
- Wallet slayer: Smartish iPhone 13 Wallet Case
- Leather luxury: Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Wallet Case for iPhone 13
- Flexible options: CASEOWL iPhone 13 Magnetic Folio Wallet Case 2-in-1
- MagSafe folio: Case-Mate Wallet Folio MAGSAFE Case for iPhone 13
- Mandala floral: Petocase iPhone 13 Wallet Folio Case
- Striking: Caislean iPhone Folio Wallet Case
- Literary look: Twelve South BookBook Case for iPhone 13
- Compact: Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Colorful choices: TUCCH Folio Wallet Case for iPhone 13Staff Pick
A protective TPU insert houses your iPhone, while PU leather wraps around the outside of the case. There are three card slots plus a larger slot for cash. The folio flap can also be folded into a kickstand for watching videos, and you can choose from over a dozen colors.
High end American leather: Nomad Modern Leather Folio
The TPE bumper that protects your iPhone 13 from drops of up to 10 feet is wrapped in Nomad's signature Horween leather. The folio has three card slots and one large cash slot. This is also a MagSafe case, so you can still use your MagSafe charger and other accessories.
Huge color variety: OCASE iPhone 13 Wallet Case
This RFID-blocking PU leather folio case has a tough TPU inner shell for your iPhone's protection. The folio portion has three card slots plus a long cash slot and it can be folded into a kickstand for video viewing. Choose from over a dozen color options.
Designer leather: Coach Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13
If you love your Coach bag or accessory, you'll be sure to love this Coach leather case adorned with the embossed "C" logo. This bifold features three card slots. The interior case is removable, so you don't have to bring the wallet folio portion with you when you don't need it.
Wallet slayer: Smartish iPhone 13 Wallet Case
This isn't a folio-style case, but it is a wallet case that holds up to three cards plus cash in that slot on the back. The grippy texture helps keep you from dropping your phone, but if you do, the air pocket corners help prevent damage. Choose from several colors and fun patterns.
Leather luxury: Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Wallet Case for iPhone 13
With this Pad & Quill case, luxurious full-grain American leather surrounds a protective shell. This MagSafe-compatible case is handcrafted and carries 4-6 cards, and you can choose from three different colorways: Chocolate/Deep Sea Blue, Galloper Black/Slate Gray, and Whiskey/Deep Sea Blue. You can even have it monogrammed!
Flexible options: CASEOWL iPhone 13 Magnetic Folio Wallet Case 2-in-1
Flexibility is the name of the game with this case. Use it with or without the folio portion as needed; the regular case is MagSafe-compatible. The RFID-blocking wallet portion holds nine cards and has a removable wrist strap for carrying it. Choose from several color options.
MagSafe folio: Case-Mate Wallet Folio MAGSAFE Case for iPhone 13
The protective inner case and genuine pebbled leather outer case give you 10-foot drop protection and MagSafe compatibility. You'll find one long slot for cash and four card slots, one of which is windowed to show your ID without removing it.
Mandala floral: Petocase iPhone 13 Wallet Folio Case
This embossed floral case has three card slots and a long slot for cash. You can also fold the folio back into a video-viewing kickstand. A removable wrist strap and a magnetic closure flap round out the features for this pretty pink case.
Striking: Caislean iPhone Folio Wallet Case
This bold-patterned, RFID-blocking case comes in a number of appealing colorways. You get three card slots and a cash slot, and the folio becomes a kickstand at varying angles between 45 and 90 degrees, perfect for watching videos.
Literary look: Twelve South BookBook Case for iPhone 13
For the book lover who wants something truly out of the ordinary, check out the Twelve South BookBook case. Yes, when it's closed, it looks like a tiny book, and you can get it in either black or brown. The inside case is fully removable and MagSafe-compatible. The folio portion has four card slots and a long cash slot.
Compact: Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Granted, this isn't a folio case, but Apple's clever wallet snaps onto the back of your iPhone 13 and holds up to three cards or cash. Use with any MagSafe-compatible case or no case at all. The latest version has Find My capability so if it comes detached from your iPhone, you can see where it happened.
Which of the best folio cases for iPhone 13 should you buy?
Before you decide which case to buy, think about what features you need. Do you want a folio you can take it on and off as needed without changing your case? Do you plan to use a MagSafe charger or accessories? How many card slots do you need, and do you need a separate slot for cash? Do you want a closure tab to secure the folio closed? Do you want a folio that doubles as a kickstand? Finally, think about the materials and colors you prefer.
The TUCCH Folio Wallet Case for iPhone 13 is a well-priced option that comes in plenty of colors. It holds a pretty standard three cards with a separate slot for cash as well. It does fold into a kickstand so you can comfortably watch videos on your iPhone.
Another option to consider is Apple's iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe. It isn't a folio, but it does hold the typical three cards (or cash) and it gives you the flexibility to use it with any MagSafe-compatible case (or no case). The Find My capability is a fantastic touch, but be sure that you're buying the 2021 version if you want that feature. The previous year's version does not have it.
