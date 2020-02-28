Best Glossy Displays for Mac iMore 2020
So you just got a brand new Mac, or already have one, but want a separate or additional display? Having a multi-display setup is definitely handy, especially when it comes to a lot of multitasking, such as with coding and even gaming, for a truly immersive experience. Or if you have a Mac Mini, then you'll need a monitor to be able to use it. But you're not sure what to go for, especially if you prefer a beautiful, glossy display? Don't worry; we got your back! Here are some of the best glossy displays you can get for your Mac.
- Get the 4K experience: LG 21.5-inch HD 4K Ultra Fine LED Monitor for Mac Only
- Curved beauty: Samsung IT LC24F390FHNXZA 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor
- Crystal clear clarity: Dell S2415H 24-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor
- Good budget pick: Acer R240HY 24-inch Widescreen Monitor
- An oldie but a goodie: Apple Thunderbolt Display
- Apple's latest display: Apple Pro Display XDR
Get the 4K experience: LG 21.5-inch HD 4K Ultra Fine LED Monitor for Mac OnlyStaff Pick
If you have a 4K capable Mac, then this is the display you want. The screen is even glossier than Apple's own displays, and this features 219 ppi for your gorgeous 4K resolution. It has one USB-C port for everything, and it can simultaneously charge your mobile devices while charging your MacBook (up to 60W). There are also three additional USB-C ports for other devices.
Curved beauty: Samsung IT LC24F390FHNXZA 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor
This curved monitor from Samsung is definitely a thing of beauty. It's 24-inch in size and features 1800R curvature for an immersive viewing experience. It's eco saving with power-saving modes, has a 60Hz refresh rate, and is compatible with your Mac since it just uses an HDMI cable.
Crystal clear clarity: Dell S2415H 24-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor
This monitor from Dell is of superb quality. The display itself is almost border-less, so you maximize the full space of the screen itself. You can customize the viewing angle easily, and it has great power-saving modes to keep your bills down. You can even get this in a larger 27" version.
Good budget pick: Acer R240HY 24-inch Widescreen Monitor
If you're on a tight budget but still need a good glossy monitor, then check this one out. The screen itself is glossy, but it features an anti-glare coating on it, and it uses an HDMI cable to connect, so it should work with your Mac without issue. The bezels on the screen are thin and slim, so you barely notice them while utilizing the most screen real estate as possible. It has a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate.
An oldie but a goodie: Apple Thunderbolt Display
Although it's not the latest model, Thunderbolt's display is worth considering. The Thunderbolt display features a FaceTime HD camera, three USB 2.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet port, Firewire 800 port, and a Thunderbolt port. The max resolution is 2560x1440 with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it also features LED backlighting. This display connects to any Thunderbolt-enabled Macs and peripherals. Please note that the original Thunderbolt may be slightly different from Thunderbolt 3/USB-C.
Apple's latest display: Apple Pro Display XDR
Now here we have the latest, greatest, most spectacular display on the market. I mean, let's talk about specs: 32-inch retina 6K display, 1600 nits of brightness, superwide viewing angle, over a billion colors. This is a next-level display and the best you'll find anywhere. And the price tag certainly reflects it.
Get Glossy
It's getting harder to find an excellent glossy display these days since most are either matte or a weird in-between. Our personal favorite from these options is the LG Ultra Fine HD 4K display because it gives us excellent visual quality and the glossiness of the screen is nothing to scoff at. The price tag is not too bad, either.
If you'd like a good mid-line option with lots of Mac-compatible bells and whistles, take a look at the old Thunderbolt Display. It's not the latest Apple has to offer, but still a great glossy display at a fraction of the price of newer models. Whether for gaming or hard work, any of the monitors on this list will serve you well, and with a nice glossy finish.
