So you just got a brand new Mac, or already have one, but want a separate or additional display? Having a multi-display setup is definitely handy, especially when it comes to a lot of multitasking, such as with coding and even gaming, for a truly immersive experience. Or if you have a Mac Mini, then you'll need a monitor to be able to use it. But you're not sure what to go for, especially if you prefer a beautiful, glossy display? Don't worry; we got your back! Here are some of the best glossy displays you can get for your Mac.

It's getting harder to find an excellent glossy display these days since most are either matte or a weird in-between. Our personal favorite from these options is the LG Ultra Fine HD 4K display because it gives us excellent visual quality and the glossiness of the screen is nothing to scoff at. The price tag is not too bad, either.

If you'd like a good mid-line option with lots of Mac-compatible bells and whistles, take a look at the old Thunderbolt Display. It's not the latest Apple has to offer, but still a great glossy display at a fraction of the price of newer models. Whether for gaming or hard work, any of the monitors on this list will serve you well, and with a nice glossy finish.

