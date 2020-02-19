Apple Watch HermesSource: iMore

Best Hermés Single Tour Band Alternatives iMore 2020

When Apple first announced its collaboration with Hermés to create the Apple Watch Hermés, fashionistas everywhere gasped collectively. There's no doubt that Hermés is synonymous with luxury, a perfect match for the technology brand most associated with luxury itself. Now you can buy the Single Tour Hermés band alone, even if you don't have the Apple Watch Hermés. Still, the band alone is a $340 investment. Still a little too steep? Luckily some alternatives can give you that Apple Watch Hermés Single Tour look for less, such as the Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band.

Best Overall: Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band

Fullmosa Apple Watch BandSource: Amazon

While the Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band isn't an exact match to Hermés, it is a tiny fraction of the price. Like the Hermés band, it's leather, and the Brown option has silver hardware and white stitching. The tail of the band is similarly pointed. Fullmosa offers a large selection of colors and sizes to fit every Apple Watch. In fact, if you crave the two-tone look, you could even buy two different color bands to mix and match at this price point.

Pros:

  • Genuine leather
  • Brown version looks similar to Hermés
  • Wide variety of color offerings
  • Low price point

Cons:

  • Brown is the only color that looks like Hermés

Best Overall

Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band

Best for most

These genuine leather bands come in a variety of color options.

Closest to Hermés: Coach Apple Watch Strap

Coach Apple Watch StrapSource: Coach

How do you get the closest to Hermés without spending Hermés money? Buy a band from another luxury leather brand. Coach is no slouch in the high-end premium leather department, and it's certainly not cheap. But Coach's unadorned leather bands run less than half the price of the Hermés. Available in Black, Chalk (white), and Dark Saddle (brown), this band is only available for the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch.

Pros:

  • Premium glove-tanned leather
  • Luxury designer brand
  • Less than half the price of Hermés

Cons:

  • This style only available in the larger size
  • Still not cheap

Closest to Hermés

Coach Apple Watch Strap

Brand-name beauty

It's a high-end designer premium leather band, less than half the price of Hermés.

Best Two-Tone: MroTech Leather Strap

MroTech Leather StrapSource: Amazon

Love that two-tone look? Look no further than the MroTech Leather Strap. Choose from a handful of color options, none of which are the same color the current Hermés offerings, but rather the same idea. The bands are genuine calfskin leather. Both Apple Watch sizes and all series are covered.

Pros:

  • Two-tone look
  • Genuine calfskin leather
  • Attractive price point

Cons:

  • Not precise copy of Hermés

Best Two-Tone

MroTech Leather Strap

Multicolored

Get the two-toned look for much less with MroTech.

Best Value: Marge Plus Apple Watch Band

Marge Plus Apple Watch BandSource: Marge Plus

While you get a dozen genuine leather color options here from which to choose, the Brown option looks the most like an Hermés band. At this price point, you can put together a two-tone look by buying two and mixing and matching. Note that this listing is for the smaller 38/40mm Apple Watch; the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch size is listed separately.

Pros:

  • 100% genuine leather
  • Lots of color options
  • Both sizes available
  • Great value

Cons:

  • Only the Brown option really resembles Hermés

Best Value

Marge Plus Apple Watch Band

Great price

At this price, you could buy several colors to mix and match.

Best Case Plus Band: BRG Leather Band for Apple Watch

BRG Leather Band for Apple WatchSource: Amazon

What if you want that sleek black Hermés look, but you don't have a black Apple Watch? No problem, because the genuine leather BRG Leather Band for Apple Watch comes with a case to match the band's hardware. Not only can you choose Black, but you can choose Brown, Brownish Black, and Reddish Brown options as well. Plus, that case protects the screen and sides of your Apple Watch. This band is available for every Apple Watch.

Pros:

  • Genuine leather band
  • Protective black case included
  • Well-priced

Cons:

  • Only the Black band resembles the Hermés band

Best Case Plus Band

BRG Leather Band for Apple Watch

Case included

Get a genuine leather band as well as a protective case.

Bottom line

If you want an Hermés band, there is no exact substitute for the real deal. However, if you just want a nice leather band that resembles the Hermés, you've got options. I like the Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band for its excellent price point and a wide selection of color options. Any of the above choices will look and feel amazing on your wrist.

Credits — The person that worked on this guide

Karen S. Freeman is a teacher, writer, social media person, and family woman. She loves to travel, play with tech stuff, drink coffee, discover amazing new restaurants, collect Apple Watch bands, and experience new things.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.