When Apple first announced its collaboration with Hermés to create the Apple Watch Hermés, fashionistas everywhere gasped collectively. There's no doubt that Hermés is synonymous with luxury, a perfect match for the technology brand most associated with luxury itself. Now you can buy the Single Tour Hermés band alone, even if you don't have the Apple Watch Hermés. Still, the band alone is a $340 investment. Still a little too steep? Luckily some alternatives can give you that Apple Watch Hermés Single Tour look for less, such as the Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band.
Best Overall: Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band
While the Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band isn't an exact match to Hermés, it is a tiny fraction of the price. Like the Hermés band, it's leather, and the Brown option has silver hardware and white stitching. The tail of the band is similarly pointed. Fullmosa offers a large selection of colors and sizes to fit every Apple Watch. In fact, if you crave the two-tone look, you could even buy two different color bands to mix and match at this price point.
Pros:
- Genuine leather
- Brown version looks similar to Hermés
- Wide variety of color offerings
- Low price point
Cons:
- Brown is the only color that looks like Hermés
Closest to Hermés: Coach Apple Watch Strap
How do you get the closest to Hermés without spending Hermés money? Buy a band from another luxury leather brand. Coach is no slouch in the high-end premium leather department, and it's certainly not cheap. But Coach's unadorned leather bands run less than half the price of the Hermés. Available in Black, Chalk (white), and Dark Saddle (brown), this band is only available for the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch.
Pros:
- Premium glove-tanned leather
- Luxury designer brand
- Less than half the price of Hermés
Cons:
- This style only available in the larger size
- Still not cheap
Best Two-Tone: MroTech Leather Strap
Love that two-tone look? Look no further than the MroTech Leather Strap. Choose from a handful of color options, none of which are the same color the current Hermés offerings, but rather the same idea. The bands are genuine calfskin leather. Both Apple Watch sizes and all series are covered.
Pros:
- Two-tone look
- Genuine calfskin leather
- Attractive price point
Cons:
- Not precise copy of Hermés
Best Value: Marge Plus Apple Watch Band
While you get a dozen genuine leather color options here from which to choose, the Brown option looks the most like an Hermés band. At this price point, you can put together a two-tone look by buying two and mixing and matching. Note that this listing is for the smaller 38/40mm Apple Watch; the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch size is listed separately.
Pros:
- 100% genuine leather
- Lots of color options
- Both sizes available
- Great value
Cons:
- Only the Brown option really resembles Hermés
Best Case Plus Band: BRG Leather Band for Apple Watch
What if you want that sleek black Hermés look, but you don't have a black Apple Watch? No problem, because the genuine leather BRG Leather Band for Apple Watch comes with a case to match the band's hardware. Not only can you choose Black, but you can choose Brown, Brownish Black, and Reddish Brown options as well. Plus, that case protects the screen and sides of your Apple Watch. This band is available for every Apple Watch.
Pros:
- Genuine leather band
- Protective black case included
- Well-priced
Cons:
- Only the Black band resembles the Hermés band
Bottom line
If you want an Hermés band, there is no exact substitute for the real deal. However, if you just want a nice leather band that resembles the Hermés, you've got options. I like the Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band for its excellent price point and a wide selection of color options. Any of the above choices will look and feel amazing on your wrist.
