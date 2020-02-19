Best Hermés Single Tour Band Alternatives iMore 2020

When Apple first announced its collaboration with Hermés to create the Apple Watch Hermés, fashionistas everywhere gasped collectively. There's no doubt that Hermés is synonymous with luxury, a perfect match for the technology brand most associated with luxury itself. Now you can buy the Single Tour Hermés band alone, even if you don't have the Apple Watch Hermés. Still, the band alone is a $340 investment. Still a little too steep? Luckily some alternatives can give you that Apple Watch Hermés Single Tour look for less, such as the Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band.

While the Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Band isn't an exact match to Hermés, it is a tiny fraction of the price. Like the Hermés band, it's leather, and the Brown option has silver hardware and white stitching. The tail of the band is similarly pointed. Fullmosa offers a large selection of colors and sizes to fit every Apple Watch. In fact, if you crave the two-tone look, you could even buy two different color bands to mix and match at this price point. Pros: Genuine leather

Brown version looks similar to Hermés

Wide variety of color offerings

Low price point Cons: Brown is the only color that looks like Hermés

Closest to Hermés: Coach Apple Watch Strap

How do you get the closest to Hermés without spending Hermés money? Buy a band from another luxury leather brand. Coach is no slouch in the high-end premium leather department, and it's certainly not cheap. But Coach's unadorned leather bands run less than half the price of the Hermés. Available in Black, Chalk (white), and Dark Saddle (brown), this band is only available for the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch. Pros: Premium glove-tanned leather

Luxury designer brand

Less than half the price of Hermés Cons: This style only available in the larger size

Still not cheap

Closest to Hermés Coach Apple Watch Strap Brand-name beauty It's a high-end designer premium leather band, less than half the price of Hermés. $150 at Coach

Best Two-Tone: MroTech Leather Strap

Love that two-tone look? Look no further than the MroTech Leather Strap. Choose from a handful of color options, none of which are the same color the current Hermés offerings, but rather the same idea. The bands are genuine calfskin leather. Both Apple Watch sizes and all series are covered. Pros: Two-tone look

Genuine calfskin leather

Attractive price point Cons: Not precise copy of Hermés

Best Value: Marge Plus Apple Watch Band

While you get a dozen genuine leather color options here from which to choose, the Brown option looks the most like an Hermés band. At this price point, you can put together a two-tone look by buying two and mixing and matching. Note that this listing is for the smaller 38/40mm Apple Watch; the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch size is listed separately. Pros: 100% genuine leather

Lots of color options

Both sizes available

Great value Cons: Only the Brown option really resembles Hermés

Best Case Plus Band: BRG Leather Band for Apple Watch