Prime Day is the best time of the year to save on smart home accessories, with deals to be had for the best HomeKit smart plugs, light bulbs, cameras, and so much more. However, with so many options to choose from these days, picking one for the lowest price may not always be the best fit for your home.
As iMore's resident smart home expert, I have tested hundreds of HomeKit accessories over the years, so when Prime Day rolls around, I not only get to hunt for the best prices, but I can share my experiences so that you don't end up with a bad investment. Here are all of my favorite Prime Day HomeKit deals from this year's shopping event.
- : ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control | 20% off at Amazon
- : eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit | 32% off at Amazon
- : Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired | 34% off at Amazon
- : ecobee SmartCamera – Indoor WiFi Security Camera | 30% off at Amazon
- : Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system | 35% off at Amazon
- : Qingping Bluetooth Digital Thermometer Hygrometer Sensor Works with HomeKit | $12 off at Amazon
- : Level Bolt, The Invisible Smart Lock | 15% off at Amazon
- : VOCOlinc Apple HomeKit ONLY Keyless Entry Deadbolt Door Lock | $22 off at Amazon
- : Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch | 20% off at Amazon
- : Eve Water Guard - Apple HomeKit Smart Home Water Leak Detector | 20% off at Amazon
- : Onelink Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector | 20% off at Amazon
- : Aqara M1S Smart Hub, Wireless Smart Home Bridge for Alarm System | $12.50 off at Amazon
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control | 20% off at Amazon
The ecobee SmartThermostat, our pick for the best HomeKit thermostat, gives you the ability to cool down your home from the comforts of your couch through the Home app and Siri. An included RoomSensor allows you to tailor the temperature based on the most critical rooms in your home — and not where the thermostat happens to be installed.
eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit | 32% off at Amazon
Smart cameras are a home security staple, and this two-camera kit from eufy makes it easy to keep an eye on your home with a completely wire-free design and support for HomeKit Secure Video. The eufyCam 2C streams and records in 1080p HD resolution, and an integrated floodlight allows you to see in color at night.
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired | 34% off at Amazon
If protecting your packages is a priority, the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is the one for you. Arlo's doorbell provides a taller head-to-toe aspect ratio which gives you a better look at the ground in front of your door, and with HD visuals and HDR, you can spot all of the details that matter the most.
ecobee SmartCamera – Indoor WiFi Security Camera | 30% off at Amazon
For the great indoors, the ecobee SmartCamera offers premium security features through the Haven Home Monitoring Service as well as with HomeKit Secure Video. The SmartCamera captures it all in glorious 1080p HD resolution, and it includes a unique digital tracking feature that follows all of the action within its view.
Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system | 35% off at Amazon
eero's latest and greatest mesh Wi-Fi router system not only blankets your home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi, but it also functions as a HomeKit Secure Router. HomeKit routers allow you to place network restrictions on your smart accessories, so you can rest easy knowing that your devices are safe and secure.
Qingping Bluetooth Digital Thermometer Hygrometer Sensor Works with HomeKit | $12 off at Amazon
The Qingping Bluetooth Digital Thermometer tracks your home's temperature and humidity levels and puts measurements a glance away with a crisp e-ink display. A built-in stand, replaceable coin battery, and magnetic mounting system allow this versatile HomeKit sensor to travel from room to room without the hassle of wires.
Level Bolt, The Invisible Smart Lock | 15% off at Amazon
The Level Bolt is our top pick for the best HomeKit door locks thanks to its completely invisible design, fast and reliable response times, and ultra-smooth operation. With Level's lock, your guests (or landlord) will never be able to tell that you have a smart lock as all of its internals are hidden inside of your existing door hardware.
VOCOlinc Apple HomeKit ONLY Keyless Entry Deadbolt Door Lock | $22 off at Amazon
If you don't mind having a visible smart lock, the VOCOlinc T-Guard is a fabulous alternative this Prime Day. For under $100, you can control your lock from anywhere in the world, and unlike the Level Bolt, VOCOlinc's lock includes a handy touch-sensitive keypad so you can go completely key — and phone, free.
Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch | 20% off at Amazon
When it comes to smart home lighting, nothing is more important than having a genuinely reliable system that everyone in the home can operate. After fighting for years with flakey Wi-Fi switches and smart bulbs that aren't so smart when the switch on the wall is flipped off, the Lutron Caseta line cured all of my home's issues with its incredibly reliable Clear Connect technology. While Lutron's products are pricey, you can get started with the best HomeKit light switches for less with this Prime Day deal.
Eve Water Guard - Apple HomeKit Smart Home Water Leak Detector | 20% off at Amazon
If you have ever dealt with water damage or flooding in the home, you know just how costly — and time-consuming, repairs can be. Eve's Water Guard helps protect your home by monitoring for leaks when placed near your washing machine, water heater, or other fixtures and will alert you the instant that it detects water giving you the ability to prevent catastrophic damage.
Onelink Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector | 20% off at Amazon
Like the Eve Water Guard, the Onelink Smoke and CO Detector warns you of potential dangers via audible alerts and Home app notifications. With the power of HomeKit, you can tie the Onelink detector in with other accessories through automation, so you can set your lights to red, kick on the ceiling fans, and even play additional alarms through your HomePod mini if it detects trouble.
Aqara M1S Smart Hub, Wireless Smart Home Bridge for Alarm System | $12.50 off at Amazon
Aqara's latest smart hub, the M1S, is the command center for Aqara's HomeKit accessories, which are some of the most affordable options around. In addition to supporting up to 128 Aqara devices, the M1S also acts as a DIY HomeKit security alarm with an onboard siren and light. Through the Home app, you can arm or disarm your security system on-demand, and since it is DIY, it is entirely subscription-free.
smartmi Small Air Purifiers P1 with Handle for Home | $50 off at Amazon
Air purifiers are becoming an essential part of the home — especially for allergy sufferers, so if you are in the market for one for your home, then the smartmi P1 is an excellent buy. The smartmi purifier not only allows you to set speeds and monitor conditions in your home through the Home app, but with an onboard particulate sensor, it can ramp up automatically to clean the air if you happen to overcook dinner.
Meross Smart Plug Mini | 30% off at Amazon
You can never have too many smart plugs in your home, and at under $20 for a two-pack, this Prime Day, the Meross Smart Plug Mini is an excellent way to stock up. These plugs feature a space-saving compact design that doesn't block the other receptacle on the wall, and with its direct to HomeKit Wi-Fi connection and plug-and-play nature, you can make anything smart in seconds.
Nanoleaf Shapes - Mini Triangles Smarter Kit (5pk) | 17% off at Amazon
While most HomeKit accessories focus on security and convenience features, The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles bring fun colors and designs that are a joy to have around the home. The smaller triangles are a great way to test drive a Nanoleaf light system — especially with its Prime Day pricing, and if you ever want to expand, the modular panels are compatible with other Nanoleaf shapes and sizes.
Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus 2m/6ft Base Kit with Plug | 25% off at Amazon
Like the Nanoleaf Shapes panels, the Philips Hue Lightsrip provides millions of fun colors that you can use to create the perfect mood within your home. The six-foot Lighstrip Plus features a peel and stick design so you can attach them to all sorts of areas — like the back of a TV or your desk. Just make sure that you pick up a Hue Bridge to connect it to HomeKit.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
