You've probably heard of Amazon's Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems before but you might not know that they are considered to be some of the best HomeKit routers around.
Seeing that it is Prime Day, it's the perfect time to save on mesh Wi-Fi system from Eero meaning that you can snag one of the best HomeKit Wi-Fi solutions with as much as 43% off regular prices. All you need is an Amazon Prime account to get in on the discounts.
HomeKit-enabled routers are able to firewall all of your devices so they are unable to access your entire network. This is a great security feature as, if one device was compromised, the rest of the devices on your network would stay safe.
When we collected up our favorite HomeKit routers, we put the original Eero mesh Wi-Fi system at the top based on its balance of price and features. Now the Eero 6 is gaining HomeKit support, it's going to take top spot given that it offers Wi-Fi 6 support and supports speeds of up to 900 Mbps, even with a dual-band connection.
The 1 router plus 2 extenders kit is 35% off at $181 and will cover up to 5,000 square feet. Upgrade to the 3 router kit and you'll save 43% and gain a few more Ethernet ports if that suits your needs.
Eero's Pro kits are also on sale. These only support Wi-Fi 5, though they have a tri-band connection capable of AC2200 speeds. These have now been supplanted by the Eero Pro 6 systems, but those aren't on sale right now.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System (3 routers) | 36% off at Amazon
Three Eero 6 routers offer nearly identical performance to the router and two extenders pack but now each Eero 6 has two Ethernet ports on the back. This can be great if you want to put one in a home office or with an entertainment center with wired devices.
Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System (1 Pro + 2 Beacons) | $128 off at Amazon
The Eero Pro mesh system can cover up to 5,500 square feet with a tri-band Wi-Fi 5 router and two dual-band Beacons. The Beacons make up for their lower speed with their compact size and easy setup. Simply plug the Beacon into a wall socket and set it up in the Eero app.
Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System (3 routers) | 30% off at Amazon
If you need top Eero Pro speeds throughout the entire house, a three-pack of routers can keep speeds high even when nodes connect to nodes thanks to a second 5GHz band on each one. With three Eero Pros, you can cover a massive 6,000 square feet with AC2200 speeds.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
