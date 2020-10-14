HomeKit security cameras are a critical piece of the HomeKit ecosystem, but as we all know, they can be expensive. Thankfully, Prime Day is here bringing some terrific deals for all sorts of HomeKit options. Whether you want one that's wireless, wired, motorized, stationary, indoor, or outdoor, there are deals to be found everywhere. Here are some of my favorites that play nicely with the HomeKit, Siri, and the Home app.

Affordable security

HomeKit cameras are a fantastic way to add extra security to your home, and with today's Prime Day deals, you can pick one up at some of the lowest prices that we have ever seen. For even more HomeKit savings, be sure to check our other Prime Day deals.