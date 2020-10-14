HomeKit security cameras are a critical piece of the HomeKit ecosystem, but as we all know, they can be expensive. Thankfully, Prime Day is here bringing some terrific deals for all sorts of HomeKit options. Whether you want one that's wireless, wired, motorized, stationary, indoor, or outdoor, there are deals to be found everywhere. Here are some of my favorites that play nicely with the HomeKit, Siri, and the Home app.
eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt
The eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt is one of my favorite HomeKit cameras as it includes an integrated motor that allows it to rotate 360 degrees and tilt up and down. In my recent review, I was impressed by the 2K ultra high definition video and how it can store footage on a local microSD card, in the eufy Security Cloud, or Apple's HomeKit Secure Video service. Be sure to clip the coupon to grab this camera at an incredible price.
Arlo Pro 3 – Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System
Arlo's Pro 3 two camera system has one of the most significant price drops for Prime Day, knocking a whopping $200 off the regular price, taking away one of the biggest hurdles that I saw in my review. This wireless two-camera system works both indoors and out, with long-lasting rechargeable batteries for each camera and the critical Arlo Base Station in the box. Other highlights include an integrated siren, spotlights, and 2K video with HDR.
Eve Cam
The Eve Cam is the HomeKit camera for those who value privacy above fancy features. Eve's camera doesn't require a separate app or account registration, it just works right out of the box through the iOS Home app, and it only records video to iCloud.The Eve Cam is also the first HomeKit camera that I reviewed that didn't have noticeable smearing or skipping when lots of motion is within its view.
eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam
Another one of my favorites, the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam, is the cheapest option for a HomeKit Secure Video camera on Prime Day — it's available for less than $40! I love how this camera still sports impressive 2K high definition resolution, which I declared as being above and beyond its price tag in my review, and how it includes two-way audio and crisp night vision.
ONVIS C3 Indoor Security Camera
Just like the Eve Cam, the ONVIS C3 pairs in minutes to HomeKit without an account or app to download, and it supports HomeKit Secure Video. While I didn't care much for the camera's appearance in my review, I like how fast the camera's live view loads through the Home app, how it supports local recordings via microSD.
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight
Arlo's Pro 3 Floodlight combines the beautiful 2K imagery from the base Pro 3 wireless camera with an incredibly powerful LED floodlight. While testing the Pro 3 Floodlight for review, I was blown away by just how bright this camera can get, as it was able to hit 3,000 lumens maximum. The floodlight doesn't just light up the area around it, though; it adds color night vision capabilities.
Affordable security
HomeKit cameras are a fantastic way to add extra security to your home, and with today's Prime Day deals, you can pick one up at some of the lowest prices that we have ever seen. For even more HomeKit savings, be sure to check our other Prime Day deals.
