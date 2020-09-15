Like the 7th-generation model before it, the 8th-gen iPad is the gateway product to the iPad platform with prices starting at just $329. Despite its low cots, the device is no slouch.

If you're in the market for a new iPad, today's your lucky day as Apple just unveiled is new 8th-generation iPad during its September 15 press event. It is the latest addition to Apple's tablet lineup, alongside a 2020 iPad Air that was also announced today.

Apple's 2020 iPad makes the jump to the A12 processor, up from the A10 in the last model, which will help it keep apace with other products in Apple's lineup and add support for future iPadOS updates. The design has remained similar to the previous-gen model — no iPad Pro-style redesign here like in the new iPad Air — so you still have the traditional chin-and-forehead design and a Touch ID Home button for security.

Though it is missing features of the more advanced iPads, like USB-C or Face ID, the entry-level iPad is still going to be a very capable tablet for most people. Its familiar design will also be a boon for novice users.

The new iPad has only just been announced so there aren't a ton of deals to choose from just yet. If you want to be one of the first to own Apple's new tablet, check out the list of retailers below and be sure to place an order before there are any shipping delays.

Best Cheap iPad 8th-Generation Deals

Since the 8th-gen iPad is brand new, it's not a surprise to see it at full price at retailers for now. However, if you want to be one of the first people to take delivery of the new device, the below retailers have got you covered for online ordering. As new deals, price drops, and promotions pop up, we'll be sure to update the list so check back regularly if there isn't a deal to entice you right now.

Learn more about the iPad Air 2020

Unsure about which iPad to purchase? check out our iPad 8th-generation coverage for all you need to know about the latest entry-level model. If it's not the right device for you, our list of the best iPad deals will show you the best offers around on all of Apple's tablets.

Keep in Touch Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from iMore! I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands. Yes No I would like to receive mail from Future partners. Yes No Sign Me Up No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.