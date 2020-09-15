The 4th-generation iPad Air features an all-new design and a ton of new features that differentiate it from 2019 version, with a number of updates being inspired by the iPad Pro lineup.

At its September 15 event, Apple unveiled its 2020 iPad Air alongside its upgraded 8th-gen iPad and you can already get your order in for one.

There's no risk that you'll confuse the previous-gen iPad Air with the 2020 model even at a glance. The new model features a dramatically redesigned chassis, take its design cues from the current iPad Pro, with flat edges and an edge-to-edge display with rounded corners. Thanks to the redesign, the display size has also been upped from 10.5 inches to 10.9 inches.

In adopting the iPad Pro design language, the iPad Air has also ditched the home button that has been present on Air models since 2013. Instead of Face ID in the iPad Pro, the 2020 iPad Air features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the sleep/wake button.

Since the new iPad Air was only announced today, you can't walk into a store just yet to pick one up. If you want to be one of the first to own Apple's new tablet, check out the deals at retailers below and place your order as soon as possible.

Best Cheap iPad Air 2020 Deals

Apple's iPad Air 2020 is a brand new release so there aren't many deals to be taken advantage of just yet. The below retailers have begun listing the device so you can get your order in if you want to be among the first to get your hands on the device. As and when new deals pop up we will update the below list so you can get the best price on the latest iPad Air so be sure to check this page regularly.

Learn more about the iPad Air 2020

Not sure which iPad is the right device for you? Take a look at our iPad Air 2020 coverage for all you need to know about the latest model. If it's not the right version for you, take a look at our list of the best iPad deals for the best prices on all of Apple's tablets.

