If you're all-in on Apple tech and want a small, portable tablet to add to your setup, the iPad mini is the right choice for you. But, unlike other models in the line, iPad deals on the mini aren't quite as common and the most recent 2019 model has seen relatively few discounts since its release.

iPad mini | $369 at Amazon With the iPad mini 5, you get a beautiful 7.9-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, 64GB storage, and 9-hour battery. The base Wi-Fi model is down to $369 at Amazon which is a $30 discount. You can snag this price at Walmart too. $369 at Amazon iPad mini | $489.99 at Amazon If you want a higher-capacity 256GB iPad mini, you can save even more. The Wi-Fi-only model is $59 off, marking one of its best prices of the year. Also available at Walmart. $489.99 at Amazon

Despite being the tiniest iPad in the current lineup, the iPad mini is not actually the cheapest either. Perhaps as it's seen as a more niche product with a smaller audience, it actually commands a higher price than the 10.2-inch iPad.

Because of that, it's always nice to find a deal on one when you can. We've rounded up the best offers on the latest iPad mini on this page to make that super easy.

Best iPad Mini Deals

The 7.9-inch iPad mini is the smallest device running iPadOS. Don't underestimate it because of its size, though — the 2019 model is still feature-packed. It is equipped with Apple's A12 Bionic chip for a huge performance boost over previous-gen models. The display also supports True Tone and P3 wide color as well as Apple Pencil input.

Though iPad mini deals are pretty infrequent, this page is constantly updated with the latest price drops at a variety of retailers.

iPad Mini Price Tracking

iPad mini deals are fairly rare, though you can find periodic price drops throughout the year. Of course, the best time to buy one is during big sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday where retailers are competing for your dollars, though we keep tabs on iPad mini pricing all year round so we can bring any other discounts to you.

The iPad mini hit its record low price of $300 — $99 off — during Cyber Monday 2020. That one-day sale was truly a one-off and we haven't seen it go that low before or since. Its best price outside of that sale is $335, though we'd say any discount of $30 or more is worth jumping on.