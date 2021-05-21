At the April Apple event, the company just unveiled its new iPad Pro 2021 model. Being the top-of-the-line iPad model, it's clearly the best iPad available right now and, if you're in the market for an upgrade, now's the perfect time to buy. Here are the best iPad Pro 2021 deals available.

Though Apple released both a 2020 iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Air last year, the iPad Pro has gotten a solid update for 2021.

Powered by Apple's powerful M1 chip, the new iPad Pro 2021 is the fastest device of its kind and is also Apple's first tablet to gain 5G connectivity. With the latest upgrades, the new iPad Pro is stunningly over 1,500 times faster than the original iPad Pro. We have an entire guide to Apple's M1 Chip if you'd like to know more about this custom CPU and what it can do for the latest Apple computers and tablets.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro device is also the first Apple product to adopt a mini-LED display for OLED-quality black levels and power efficiency without the same risks of burn-in. The new Liquid Retina XDR display has a 2732-by-2048-pixel resolution at 264 ppi and features a 2D backlighting system with 2596 full‑array local dimming zones.

Best iPad Pro 2021 Deals

Since the iPad Pro 2021 is a brand new Apple product, deals are expected to be few and far between for a little while. We'll keep tabs on prices across all of the major retailers and update this page as promotions and price drops become available, so keep checking back for the best iPad deals.