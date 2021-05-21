At the April Apple event, the company just unveiled its new iPad Pro 2021 model. Being the top-of-the-line iPad model, it's clearly the best iPad available right now and, if you're in the market for an upgrade, now's the perfect time to buy. Here are the best iPad Pro 2021 deals available.
iPad Pro 2021 | From $749 at Walmart
Orders just opened at Walmart for the new iPad Pro models, and surprisingly, select configurations are available at a $50 discount!
11-inch iPad Pro 2021 | $799 at Apple
The 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it's had a solid internal overhaul including the new M1 chip, updated TrueDepth Camera system, up to 2TB of internal storage, and 5G connectivity on the cellular model.
12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 | $1,099 at Apple
Go for the largest iPad Pro 2021 and you'll get the new M1 chip and all of the other internal improvements plus a gorgeous new Liquid Retina XDR display that is exclusive to the 12.9-inch size.
iPad Pro 2021 | From $799 at Amazon
The new iPad Pro models are also listed at Amazon for order. Get your order in now to be among the first to receive yours.
iPad Pro 2021 | From $799.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has opened orders for the 2021 iPad Pro models and you can have yours shipped for free or pick it up in-store.
iPad Pro 2021 | From $799 at B&H
Place your iPad Pro 2021 order at B&H and you may be able to benefit from tax-free shopping depending on your state. Alternatively, use its Payboo credit card to get the tax back as cashback.
Though Apple released both a 2020 iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Air last year, the iPad Pro has gotten a solid update for 2021.
Powered by Apple's powerful M1 chip, the new iPad Pro 2021 is the fastest device of its kind and is also Apple's first tablet to gain 5G connectivity. With the latest upgrades, the new iPad Pro is stunningly over 1,500 times faster than the original iPad Pro. We have an entire guide to Apple's M1 Chip if you'd like to know more about this custom CPU and what it can do for the latest Apple computers and tablets.
The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro device is also the first Apple product to adopt a mini-LED display for OLED-quality black levels and power efficiency without the same risks of burn-in. The new Liquid Retina XDR display has a 2732-by-2048-pixel resolution at 264 ppi and features a 2D backlighting system with 2596 full‑array local dimming zones.
Since the iPad Pro 2021 is a brand new Apple product, deals are expected to be few and far between for a little while. We'll keep tabs on prices across all of the major retailers and update this page as promotions and price drops become available, so keep checking back for the best iPad deals.
