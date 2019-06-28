Most students are on a limited budget, but that doesn't mean that you'll need to skimp out on features. The new iPad Air 3 is the best iPad that a student can get because it packs in a lot of power, including some Pro features, but is at a much more affordable price point than the iPad Pro lineup.

The new iPad Air 3 is a great option because it packs in some pro-level features, such as support for the first-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and it has an A12 Bionic chip for fast processing power. Despite these powerful features, the iPad Air 3 starts at just $500, which is much less compared to the Pro models.

Yes, it is an excellent time to buy the new iPad Air 3. It launched in early 2019, so it's packing the latest in Apple chips and specs, along with the iPad mini 5 (2019).

The iPad Air 3 is perfect for students, and anyone else who wants a powerful iPad that is capable of pro features, such as support for Apple Pencil (first-generation only) and the Smart Keyboard, but doesn't want to pay the Pro-level prices, which start at $800. It's also great for those who want a mid-size screen, don't need Face ID, and don't plan on using it for taking new photos.

The iPad is a great option for students who don't want to carry around a heavy laptop computer, but still want something that's lightweight and powerful enough to take notes on during class lectures, work on research papers, or even draw on for projects. But if you're looking at an iPad Pro, the prices are a little out of reach for most students, who are probably on tight budgets. That's why the iPad Air is such a great pick.

With the new iPad Air 3, students will have an iPad that provides plenty of screen estate with the 10.5-inch size. This means plenty of room to type and read on, especially if you're using a first-gen Apple Pencil for hand-written notes or drawings. Plus, the 10.5-inch size means the Apple Smart Keyboard fits perfectly with it, giving you the option of a full-size keyboard that is powered through the Smart Connector on the iPad Air itself.

The iPad Air 3 also comes with an A12 Bionic chip, and while it's not as fast as the A12X of current iPad Pros, it's still a huge step up from the previous iPad Air with the A8X chip. It also comes with the Neural Engine for machine learning and computer vision, such as Augmented Reality. It's not the latest and greatest, but still powerful enough for what a student would use an iPad for.

The iPad Air 3 offers the perfect balance of powerful pro-level features and affordability.

Apple also decided to include a laminated, wide-gamut display with True Tone on the new iPad Air 3. With the laminated display, you get an anti-reflective coating, so it's easier to use your iPad outdoors if necessary. A laminated display also means that the touch layer of the screen and the display LCD are fused together as a single layer, producing a better overall display. Wide-gamut gives you the truest colors available, so if you plan on using your iPad Air 3 for things like drawing and photo editing, you're getting the most accurate and precise colors available.

While most of us don't think that the iPad should be used as your main camera, people still do, and that's perfectly fine if that's your only option. However, the iPad Air 3 only comes with an 8MP camera on the back, so photos taken with the tablet won't look as good as they would if you took the same image with an iPhone XS or XS Max, for example. But it still works fine for things like document scanning and the like. The front-facing camera is 7MP, which makes it great for video calls.

We think the iPad Air 3 is an excellent pick for students, and pretty much anyone else who wants an iPad that offers power but at a much more reasonable and affordable price. It's the perfect middle ground, offering some Pro-level features at a midlevel price.

Honestly, for what a student would be using an iPad for, the iPad Air 3 does it flawlessly, and so much more.

