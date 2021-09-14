Best iPhone 13 cases iMore 2021

The brand-new iPhone 13 has been announced, and it's a beaut. Yes, it's true; the iPhone 13's camera module is just slightly larger than the iPhone 12's, so you will need a new case for iPhone 13. Luckily, we've picked out some great iPhone 13 cases for you, so you have one ready and waiting even before your new phone arrives.

Apple's own : Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe Staff Pick I'm sure you're not surprised to see an Apple-branded case at the top of this list. There's a reason for that: Apple cases always hug the iPhone's curves perfectly. The slim silicone case is lined with microfiber to cradle your iPhone gently inside. Choose from an appealing color array designed to blend beautifully with the iPhone colors. Plus, the iconic Apple logo graces the back of the case. $49 at Apple Clear choice : Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Designed for iPhone 13 Case (2021) Sometimes you've just got to show off the color of that beautiful new iPhone with a clear case. This one is slim, lightweight, and clear. Spigen's air cushion technology offers lots of protection in a trim package. It's MagSafe-compatible, too. From $20 at Amazon Basic black : CYRILL Leather Brick Designed for iPhone 13 Case (2021) Whether you want a simple, basic black case or something a bit more interesting, CYRILL has a case for you. This basic black case is made of faux vegan leather. It's shock absorbent and has a soft microfiber lining. $19 at Amazon Designer duds : Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe for iPhone 13 Get the designer look on your iPhone 13 with a Kate Spade case from Incipio. Choose from a wide variety of fashionable cases that are slim, protective, and have MagSafe compatibility. $50 at Incipio Great value : ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 This simple, clear TPU case delivers great value. With air-guard corners and military-grade protection, you'll find that you don't have to pay a lot for protection. The angled, faceted edges give it a bit of a different look. $13 at Amazon For the adventurer : Spidercase Waterproof Case for iPhone 13 with Built-In Screen Protector Give your iPhone 13 an extra layer of protection with this heavy-duty case. It has a built-in screen protector, and your iPhone is sealed inside for extra waterproofing. $23 at Amazon

Which of the best iPhone 13 cases should you buy?

If you're going to be using a MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories, you'll want to be sure to choose a case with MagSafe compatibility. Personally, I find MagSafe accessories very satisfying when you hear and feel that magnetic "thwack." Plus, you know it's really going to stay in place. However, if you don't see yourself ever using that feature, you probably don't need to pay for a MagSafe case.

You can always count on Apple to make a fantastic iPhone case. I like Apple's colorful silicone MagSafe case for the wide variety of gorgeous colors that you know will go perfectly with your iPhone.

If you want something a bit more feminine but still want MagSafe compatibility, check out the entire fun and fashionable Kate Spade MagSafe iPhone case lineup. On the other case, if you just want something basic and inexpensive and don't care about MagSafe compatibility, the ESR case is a great pick.