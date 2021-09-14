Best iPhone 13 cases iMore 2021

The brand-new iPhone 13 has been announced, and it's a beaut. Yes, it's true; the iPhone 13's camera module is just slightly larger than the iPhone 12's, so you will need a new case for iPhone 13. Luckily, we've picked out some great iPhone 13 cases for you, so you have one ready and waiting even before your new phone arrives.

Iphone 13 Silicone Case With Magsafe Blue Jay Render Cropped

Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe

Staff Pick

I'm sure you're not surprised to see an Apple-branded case at the top of this list. There's a reason for that: Apple cases always hug the iPhone's curves perfectly. The slim silicone case is lined with microfiber to cradle your iPhone gently inside. Choose from an appealing color array designed to blend beautifully with the iPhone colors. Plus, the iconic Apple logo graces the back of the case.

$49 at Apple
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Iphone 13 Render Cropped

Clear choice: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Designed for iPhone 13 Case (2021)

Sometimes you've just got to show off the color of that beautiful new iPhone with a clear case. This one is slim, lightweight, and clear. Spigen's air cushion technology offers lots of protection in a trim package. It's MagSafe-compatible, too.

From $20 at Amazon
Cyrill Leather Brick Iphone 13 Black Render Cropped

Basic black: CYRILL Leather Brick Designed for iPhone 13 Case (2021)

Whether you want a simple, basic black case or something a bit more interesting, CYRILL has a case for you. This basic black case is made of faux vegan leather. It's shock absorbent and has a soft microfiber lining.

$19 at Amazon
Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case For Magsafe Iphone 13 Render Cropped

Designer duds: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe for iPhone 13

Get the designer look on your iPhone 13 with a Kate Spade case from Incipio. Choose from a wide variety of fashionable cases that are slim, protective, and have MagSafe compatibility.

$50 at Incipio
Esr Air Armor Case Iphone 13 Render Cropped

Great value: ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13

This simple, clear TPU case delivers great value. With air-guard corners and military-grade protection, you'll find that you don't have to pay a lot for protection. The angled, faceted edges give it a bit of a different look.

$13 at Amazon
Spidercase Designed For Iphone 13 Case With Screen Protector Render Cropped

For the adventurer: Spidercase Waterproof Case for iPhone 13 with Built-In Screen Protector

Give your iPhone 13 an extra layer of protection with this heavy-duty case. It has a built-in screen protector, and your iPhone is sealed inside for extra waterproofing.

$23 at Amazon

Which of the best iPhone 13 cases should you buy?

If you're going to be using a MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories, you'll want to be sure to choose a case with MagSafe compatibility. Personally, I find MagSafe accessories very satisfying when you hear and feel that magnetic "thwack." Plus, you know it's really going to stay in place. However, if you don't see yourself ever using that feature, you probably don't need to pay for a MagSafe case.

You can always count on Apple to make a fantastic iPhone case. I like Apple's colorful silicone MagSafe case for the wide variety of gorgeous colors that you know will go perfectly with your iPhone.

If you want something a bit more feminine but still want MagSafe compatibility, check out the entire fun and fashionable Kate Spade MagSafe iPhone case lineup. On the other case, if you just want something basic and inexpensive and don't care about MagSafe compatibility, the ESR case is a great pick.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.