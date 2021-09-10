Best laptops for graphic design iMore 2021

When it comes to doing graphic design work and staying mobile, the right laptop is going to go a long way, making your job and life a lot easier. Graphic design work can consist of many different tasks and rely on a lot of different software. While the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) may not be the newest MacBook on the block, its large screen, software compatibility, and performance make it the best graphic design laptop you can buy right now.

This workhorse of a laptop can support up to 8 cores of Intel's latest Coffee Lake refresh processor chip with turbo boosts of up to 4.8GHz and SSD read speeds of up to 3.2Gbps. It has four Thunderbolt 3 ports — the most in the entire Mac laptop line. You have room for more accessories like drawing tablets, mice, hard drives, or anything else you need. Plus, you can spec out to be a very powerful machine that will not only let you get your work done but export and render your work surprisingly fast. While it's certainly powerful enough, the 16-inch MacBook Pro can connect to up to four external displays with 4096x2304 resolution at 60Hz, or can connect to two external displays with 6016x3384 resolution at 60Hz, giving you a very expansive and impressive workstation when you're not on the move. Just keep in mind that the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) is a little dated at this point since it does not have Apple's M1 powering it, which has been proven to outperform Intel processors. However, you still get the biggest screen on a MacBook, which is super useful for viewing larger-scale graphic work and photos. Plus, it's compatible with some software that doesn't run on M1 Macs (or runs less smooth). Pros: Latest Intel processor (9th-gen) with up to 8-cores and advanced GPUs

Starts at 512GB SSD, configurable to 8TB

Starts at 16GB RAM, configurable to 64GB

Touch ID, Touch Bar, and Retina Display with True Tone Cons: Most expensive model

Heaviest (4 lbs)

No M1

Best with M1: 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1

If you're positive that you don't need an Intel processor to run the graphic design software you need, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is definitely worth every penny. It now features Apple's M1 chip, and it starts with the 8-core M1 chip, which means four cores are for performance, and the rest are for power efficiency. It's fast, powerful, and, thanks to being a bit smaller at 13 inches, more portable than the 16-inch MacBook pro. If you're looking at specs, it starts with an 8-core GPU, and you can upgrade the base model with up to 16GB of RAM and with up to 2TB of storage. It only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and can only connect to one external display at a time. Still, its gorgeous 2560x1600 resolution Retina display is perfect for creating, editing, and proofing all your work. Pros: Apple M1 chip

20-hour battery life

Retina display

Scissor-switch keyboard Cons: Maxes out at 16GB RAM

Only has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports

Best Windows laptop: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Our friends and Windows Central have been pretty keen on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for a while and with good reason. It offers a ton of variability when it comes to specs, meaning you can get the right specs you need for the graphic design work that you do. With both AMD and Intel models available, you'll have your choice of which processor you want. Plus, you can configure the machine to have up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. One important thing to note is the AMD version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 does see a bit of a performance drop when it's not plugged into power, so it runs a little slower when you're on the go. The good news is the battery life is fairly decent and should last you around 8-9 hours, meaning you can certainly get a whole day's worth of work done before you need a plug. Pros: AMD or Intel models

Excellent performance (on AC), decent battery life

Still the best keyboard, trackpad, and audio in a Windows laptop

Very quiet fan Cons: AMD performance drops on battery

Few ports

Display is glossy, with no HDR

Best value: MacBook Air with M1

The new MacBook Air with M1, which is no only our favorite Mac laptop, but also our favorite overall Mac for most people. Its combination of performance and price make it a compelling device for anyone, but we wouldn't blame graphic designers for being cautious of its lower-end specs. However, the M1 chip really does a lot of heavy lifting. The base model starts with a 7-core GPU, while the higher-end version has an 8-core GPU. Plus, you can outfit the machine with up to 16GB of RAM and @TB of SSD storage. The M1 MacBook Air has outstanding battery life compared to its previous intel models, typically lasting about 15-20 hours, depending on your usage. Speaking of performance, the new MacBook Air with M1 can actually outperform a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019 in certain situations, proving that the M1 chip is nothing to sneeze at; however, the machine has no fans at all. So, the MacBook Air will be super quiet, but it will throttle performance if it needs to prevent overheating — something to keep in mind. Pros: Most affordable MacBook

Long-lasting battery life

Retina display with Touch ID

Has scissor-switch keyboard Cons: Only two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports

RAM caps out at 16GB

Best Value MacBook Air with M1 An affordable MacBook with some power behind it The MacBook Air has the perfect balance of features and affordability, making it worth a look for designers. From $999 at Apple

From $900 at Best Buy

Best ultrabook option: Dell XPS 13

If you like the ultra-thin feel of an ultrabook but don't want to skimp out on specs, the Dell XPS 13 has long been a favorite of our friends at Windows Central, and the 9310 model is beautiful. Its display now has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which removes the bottom bezel that most laptops have below the screen, giving it an awesome body-to-screen ratio. Speaking of the screen, you have a few options to choose from, the cheapest being a non-touch 1920x1200 (FHD+), which brings an anti-glare finish and has a brightness of up to 500 nits. If you want to spend more money, you can get a touch display with an anti-reflective layer to help reduce glare. And, if that's not enough, there is an OLED option with 3456x2160 resolution and absolutely beautiful color. The Dell XPS 13 is powered by Intel's 11th Gen CPUs, and you can choose to get up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. You can certainly outfit an XPS 13 to perform your designing duties with ease and because it only weighs 2.65 pounds, you'll be able to carry this laptop with you anywhere you go. Pros: 16:10 aspect ratio and thin bezel

Stunning look and design

Excellent keyboard and touchpad

Strong performance from 11th Gen Intel CPUs

Beautiful display options Cons: Webcam could be better

Can be on the pricier side for higher-end specs