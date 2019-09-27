Best MacBook Keyboard Covers iMore 2019

There are so many ways your MacBook's keyboard can get dirty. Naturally occurring oils from your fingertips collect on the keys, dust and dirt particles can gather in the crevices, and drink can spill while you work. We won't even talk about what a moody cat is capable of. Keep dust, dirt, and spills from gumming up your keyboard with a good keyboard cover. Some keyboard covers even have special features, like the JRC Shortcut Keyboard Cover, which has useful keyboard shortcuts printed on it. Before purchasing, make sure your model MacBook (Air or Pro) matches the cover you're getting. Keyboard covers are not one-size-fits-all.

The JRC Shortcut Keyboard Cover is more than just a protective keyboard cover; it's actually a keyboard shortcut cheat sheet. For example, if you choose the "Soothing Color" keyboard cover, the Command key is light blue. The letter "X" key has a small light blue box and the word "cut." So, this reminds you that Command+X is the cut function on a MacBook keyboard. There are dozens of such hints throughout the keyboard cover. You can choose from three different color schemes: Soothing Color (white, light pink and light blue), Orange (with black, white, and lime green), and Green Pink (lime green, bright pink, neon yellow, and white). You can also choose from several different MacBook models, both current and older models. Pros: Available for all current models

Available for older models

Keyboard shortcut cheat sheet Cons: Opaque; covers up backlighting

Best Overall JRC Shortcut Keyboard Cover Keyboard assistant This one protects your MacBook's keyboard and gives you keyboard shortcuts to boot. $11 at Amazon

Best in the Dark: UPPERCASE GhostCover Keyboard Protector

UPPERCASE's GhostCover Keyboard Protector is a thin silicone keyboard cover that allows your backlighting to show right through. It's a great choice if you use your MacBook in low light conditions. Constructed from engineering-grade TPU, it's extremely thin, just 0.12 millimeters or 0.005 inches thick. If it gets grimy, you can wash it and reuse it. This listing is only for the MacBook Pro; you just choose whether you have the Touch Bar or function key model. Note that if you select the Touch Bar version, this cover will not cover or interfere with the Touch Bar at all. Pros: Totally see-through

Ultra-thin

Washable Cons: None

Best in the Dark UPPERCASE GhostCover Keyboard Protector Clearly a good choice This ultra-thin, sheer TPU keyboard cover stays out of your way. $13 at Amazon

Best Patterns: KECC Keyboard Cover

KECC's thin, silicone Keyboard Cover is a simple solution. Just 0.3 millimeters thick, it won't interfere with your typing or get in the way when you close your laptop. You can wash it with soapy water when it gets grimy. However, be sure it's completely dry before you place it back on your keyboard. This cover is available for multiple MacBook models, the current Air and Pro, Apple's wireless keyboard, as well as several older model laptops. Choose from fun patterns such as marble, rainbow, and ombré, or choose from a handful of appealing solid colors. Pros: Attractive color and pattern options

Washable

Available for many MacBook models Cons: Opaque; backlighting cannot be seen

Best Patterns KECC Keyboard Cover Personality Express yourself with one of these colorful covers on your MacBook's keyboard. $8 at Amazon

Best Bundle: KECC Laptop Case and Keyboard Cover

Sometimes just a keyboard cover isn't enough, so this bundle includes a MacBook cover as well. This one snaps on and off, so you can use it only when you need it. Each bundle contains a MacBook cover with a matching or coordinating keyboard cover. There are lots of fun colors and patterns from which to choose. Plus, there are listings for many different MacBook models, both older and newer. Pros: MacBook plus keyboard protection

Color-coordinated

Many MacBook models covered Cons: Opaque keyboard cover obscures backlighting

Best Alternative: UPPERCASE GhostBlanket Keyboard Liner

Do you hate typing on a keyboard cover, but still want something to help keep your keyboard cleaner? Check out the UPPERCASE GhostBlanket Keyboard Liner. It's not a keyboard cover at all; it's a thin piece of premium, durable microfiber, just 0.4 millimeters thick. You place it on your keyboard before shutting your laptop, and it will prevent oils from transferring to your screen. You can also use it to wipe down your keyboard and screen anytime. The exact MacBook model doesn't matter too much; UPPERCASE sells one meant for 13-inch laptops and one for 15-inch laptops. Pros: Doesn't affect typing

Prevents dirt transfer from keyboard to screen

Doesn't affect laptop closure Cons: It's not a keyboard cover, just a thin cloth

Best Alternative UPPERCASE GhostBlanket Keyboard Liner Laptop blankie Better than nothing, this keyboard cloth prevents fingerprint transfer and can be used to clean. $10 at Amazon

Best Hint of Color: MOSISO Keyboard Cover

You don't want a full-cover keyboard color, but a totally clear one seems dull? Check out MOSISO's subtle, sophisticated cover. Just a hint of color surrounds each key, leaving the rest clear. This is an ultra-thin cover, measuring only 0.12 millimeters in thickness. It's washable and reusable and comes with a one-year warranty. Choose from Black, Mint Green, Ultra Violet, or if you don't want that hint of color, Clear. This cover is for the current 13-inch MacBook Air. Pros: Mostly clear with a hint of color

Ultra-thin

One year warranty Cons: None

Best Hint of Color MOSISO Keyboard Cover Sophisticate Full-color keyboard cover too much? This transparent cover has a colorful outline of each key. $8 at Amazon

Best Value: Supmega Keyboard Cover

Get two basic, clear keyboard covers for your late-model MacBook Air for one low price. Each soft TPU cover is 0.3 millimeters in thickness. They are washable, so you can wash one and use the other while you wait for the first one to dry. Or share one with a friend. Supmega offers a one-year warranty. Pros: Two-pack

Clear cover allows backlight through

Washable and reusable Cons: None