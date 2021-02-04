Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases iMore 2021

Why do you need one of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases? After all, any of the best iPhone 12 cases will work with a MagSafe charger as long as it's wireless-compatible. But only a MagSafe-compatible case will work correctly with all of the MagSafe accessories. Here are some of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases you can buy.

The best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases for you

Any of the cases on this list will work beautifully with MagSafe charger, MagSafe charger alternatives, and MagSafe accessories. Unlike regular wireless-compatible cases, MagSafe-compatible cases have a circle of magnets inside. This creates a stronger connection to the MagSafe charger and MagSafe charger alternatives. This helps guide your iPhone to just the right spot, snapping it into place. Also, if you want to use MagSafe accessories like the MagSafe wallet, only a MagSafe-compatible case will work. Note that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are the same size, so cases are interchangeable.

You can't go wrong with Apple's own designs; I like the look and feel of the Apple iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe. The case is slim, perfectly form-fitted to the iPhone 12, and has the Apple Logo on the back. It comes in a nice variety of colors.

For more of a trendy look, check out the Sonix Brown Tort, MagSafe® iPhone 12/12 Pro case. It's lightweight but protective and looks adorable. The tortoiseshell design is neutral but fun, like an animal print.