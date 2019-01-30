Apple offers some incredible displays on its Mac computers, but they tend to be super glossy and reflective, which can get annoying if you're trying to work in the sun or in another bright environment. If you don't necessarily need the incredible Retina-class screen and just want something high def that's not a mirror as well, we've found some great anti-glare monitors for you.
Good for USB C
HP Z27n G2
Apple is going all in on USB-C for its Mac computers and thankfully HP jumped on board too. This USB-C monitor from HP pushes a solid 2560x1440 QHD resolution at 60 Hz and the IPS screen will get you some vibrant colors as well. The anti-glare finish is perfect for those in bad lighting situations.
Best you can get
Acer XF270HUA
This new monitor from Acer comes well-reviewed and packs an impressive array of features. It offers 2560x1440 QHD resolution at a whopping 144 Hz refresh rate, so no matter what you're doing it'll be able to keep up. It's built with AMD FreeSync technology which keeps things running quite smoothly as you switch between apps and windows. It's even got two built-in speakers. The only downside is the price.
Best on a budget
Acer SA230
Sometimes all you need is something simple that will get the job done. This 23 inch monitor from Acer is a no-frills workhorse that will plug right into your Mac and get you going quickly. The 1920x1080 resolution isn't anything fancy but for the basic day-to-day computing needs, it will be fine and your wallet will thank you.
All the right curves
Samsung CHG70
While curved TVs didn't really take off, curved monitors are definitely still a thing. The curved screen really helps out on larger monitors so you don't lose quality as you get to the edges of the screen. If you're looking for a little large monitor with a good curve, this one from Samsung is a solid choice. It's got the same QHD 2560x1440 resolution as the other top competitors with a 144 Hz refresh rate to boot. Samsung isn't known for being inexpensive, however, so be prepared to fork over quite a bit of green.
Go big or go home
Samsung CHG90
If size matters to you, then check out this other Samsung monitor. This thing measures out at an insane 49 inches, which I probably couldn't even fit on my desk (it's even larger than my TV!). It pushes a 3840x1080 resolution, which if you do the math comes out to a 32:9 aspect ratio. If you're a serious designer or gamer and you just want to see all of the things then go for it.
While high-end displays are more often associated with hard core gamers, there's plenty of other reasons to need an anti-glare monitor for your Mac. If you have a Mac from within the past couples years, you should look at the HP Z27n G2 for the USB-C connectivity. Whether your a designer, photographer, video editor, or just don't like staring at your own face while you're working, there are a lot of great options here to pick from.
